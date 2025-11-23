Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has accused England flanker Tom Curry of forcefully shoving him in the tunnel after the hosts’ narrow win over the Pumas at Twickenham.

Tempers flared at the full-time whistle with Curry at the heart of a scuffle involving players from both sides that followed England’s 27-23 victory.

The visitors had earlier been incensed by a late tackle by the 27-year-old on full-back Juan Cruz Mallia, which led to the full-back’s withdrawal five minutes from time with a suspected torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). While the England player was penalised, he was not carded.

open image in gallery Tom Curry was involved in a scuffle at the end of the game ( Action Images via Reuters )

Describing that tackle as “reckless”, Contepomi sensationally alleged Curry of subsequently engaging in an aggressive interaction in the tunnel afterwards.

The Argentina head coach said: “It is probably part of [Curry’s] nature to bully people. He came off down the tunnel and he gave me a little smack. I’m 48 [years old].

“Not a smack – a push, a hit here on the chest. Maybe it is his nature, I don’t know. Those are the guys we are rewarding and praise, maybe that’s where we want rugby to go. I don’t know.

“How old is he? 27, strong and I am 48. Luckily, there are probably cameras there so maybe they will see there is no incident. [England team manager] Richard Hill was there so you can ask him.”

Expanding on the altercation, Contepomi added: “I was standing there and [Curry] was coming and wanted to say hi to one of our coaches, but we said no because we were upset.

open image in gallery Felipe Contepomi has accused Tom Curry of shoving him in the tunnel ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He was reckless and broke our player’s knee. I know it is rugby but if we don’t look after each other in rugby it could be dangerous.

“He was coming and said ‘mate you broke his knee’ and he said ‘f*** off’ and pushed me like that. Maybe that is the way he is, I don’t know him.

“I am not happy with the situation, after breaking someone’s knee I think you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say ‘sorry I did something wrong’ but he went the opposite. Maybe it is his way of being a bully. If we want bullies in this game, good on them.”

England’s narrow win was their 11th consecutive success as they finished the year unbeaten at home.

Steve Borthwick defended Curry’s character, and said he did not want the allegation to detract from the game.

“Clearly I'm aware there was an incident,” the England head coach said. “I didn't see it, I wasn't there, I was in the changing room at the time. I'm aware of it.

“I wouldn't want that, in any instance, to be the centre of attention of what was a tough, hard test match where two teams really went at it for the afternoon.

“I think that anybodywho has had any contact with Tom Curry his character is impeccable. He's a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy. I think Tom Curry's character is unquestionable.”