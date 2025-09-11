Danny Wilson poached by Wales to leave Harlequins scrambling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harlequins boss Danny Wilson will leave the Gallagher Prem club just two weeks before the league season gets underway to become new Wales head coach Steve Tandy’s assistant.

Wilson joined Harlequins in July 2023 and guided them to their first Investec Champions Cup semi-final appearance the following season but now exits to leave the London side scrambling for a new head coach just 15 days before their first game of the league campaign against Bath.

The 49-year-old previously coached Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors, and was Scotland forwards coach between 2018 and 2020. He was seconded to Wales, along with Quins scrum coach Adam Jones, for their tour of Japan this summer and has now made the move permanent – taking responsibility for lineout and contact areas on a full-time basis as Tandy looks to turn things round.

“This has been a really tough decision for me to make as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Quins,” Wilson told the Welsh Rugby Union website.

“But the chance to join Wales and return to international rugby was simply too good an opportunity to turn down.

“Having the opportunity to experience international rugby again for the interim period with Wales this summer in Japan was a huge honour.

“I'm delighted to be able to return on a permanent basis and to be able to work again with Steve and this exciting group of young players.”

open image in gallery Danny Wilson will depart Harlequins for Wales ( PA )

Tandy began his role on 1 September and his reign starts against Argentina in Cardiff on 9 November.

Wales will also play home Tests against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this autumn as they look to bounce back from a horrific couple of years that saw them lose 18 Tests in a row and endure back-to-back Six Nations wooden spoons.

Tandy said: “I'm delighted to welcome Danny to the team on a permanent basis. I’ve worked with him before when we were both with Scotland, and also during his time at Glasgow Warriors, and he is an outstanding coach.

“This is a really exciting time and I'm grateful to Danny for accepting the challenge to share in this experience. We can't wait to get started together preparing for the autumn.”

open image in gallery Steve Tandy has begun his tenure as new Wales head coach ( PA Wire )

Wilson will say his Quins goodbyes on Friday when leading them for the final time in their PREM Rugby Cup tie at Newcastle Red Bulls.

He said: “I am hugely proud of the work we've undertaken in the last two seasons to blood the next generation of Quins players, and I know this will stand the club in good stead for the 2025-26 season and beyond.”

The Quins’ coaching group of Nick Evans (attack), Jason Gilmore (defence), Jones (scrum) and Gerard Mullen (skills), alongside general manager Andy Sanger will assume greater responsibility in the short term.

Harlequins say they have already started a review process to determine the long-term direction of the club.