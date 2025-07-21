Steve Tandy backed to get Wales competing with top nations again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Tandy has been championed to restore Welsh pride on the international stage after signing a three-year deal as Wales head coach.

Tandy has left his role as Scotland defence coach – a position he has held since 2019 – to fill a vacancy created by Warren Gatland’s departure in February.

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt has been in interim charge since and oversaw the end of Wales’ 18-game losing streak – a record for a Tier One nation – in Japan earlier this month with a second Test victory over the Brave Blossoms.

But Wales have turned to 45-year-old Tandy, who previously coached at Ospreys and Australian Super Rugby side Waratahs, to arrest a slide that has seen them finish bottom of the last two Six Nations Championships and plummet down the world rankings to 12th.

“Steve is an outstanding coach,” said Welsh Rugby Union director of rugby Dave Reddin, who revealed the interview process had initially mapped out around 130 coaches worldwide before being filtered down.

“I think his coaching journey shows someone that has been unafraid to really push himself into some uncomfortable experiences and really challenge the way that he was operating as a coach and develop as a result.

“As a proud Welshman it’s the job he’s wanted to move for. I know he’ll be very missed by Scotland, he was a valued member of staff there and I’m delighted we’ve managed to secure his services.

“Are Wales going to be consistently ranked as the number one team in the world for the next 10 years? No, I don’t think so.

“But can we be a real, genuine, top five nation who are constantly competing for Six Nations titles, who are capable of mixing it with the best in the world? 100 per cent.

“Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here. I don’t think anybody gets inspired by a team that says, ‘well, we’re going to rock up and do our best’.

“Especially a passionate rugby nation like Wales, I think we’ve got to be more ambitious than that.”

Tandy, from Tonmawr between Neath and Port Talbot, becomes the first Welsh head coach of the men’s national team since Gareth Jenkins nearly two decades ago.

New Zealanders Gatland and Wayne Pivac have held the reins on a permanent basis since 2007 – and Reddin believes Tandy’s background is a “bonus”.

He said: “It will make a difference in how he’s perceived – positive and negative. I’m conscious as a proud Welshman he’s going to feel the responsibility of that.

“That wasn’t part of the decision making process. It’s a bonus that he’s Welsh and I hope everyone will be kind to him because of that.

“On the surface it’s great to have someone who has a natural affinity with their country. Ultimately that only goes so far, as it’s about performances and the philosophy matching the expectations of the national public and what they want to see from their rugby team.

“They are the things that matter most and the Welsh side of things come after that.

“But if you looked at something that was ideal, to find the best coach and that they are Welsh, that’s a perfect answer.”

Tandy begins his tenure on September 1 and is set to lead Wales into the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Reddin said Tandy’s backroom team would be finalised over the coming weeks and has not ruled retaining some current staff members.