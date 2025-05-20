Matt Sherratt returns as interim coach as Wales confirm squad for Japan tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Sherratt will resume interim head coach duty for Wales’ two-Test Japan tour in July, with six uncapped players included in his squad.

Cardiff boss Sherratt took charge for Wales' final three Six Nations games this season after Warren Gatland left following defeat against Italy in Rome.

Wales ended their Six Nations campaign with a record 68-14 home loss to England and have suffered 17-successive Test defeats that started with a 2023 World Cup quarter-final reversal against Argentina.

Sherratt, though, will have a new team of assistant coaches alongside him for appointments with Japan in Kitakyushu on 5 July and Kobe seven days later.

Jonathan Humphreys and Mike Forshaw, who were part of Gatland's coaching staff throughout his second spell in charge, will not be involved this summer.

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson and the Premiership club's scrum specialist Adam Jones will join Sherratt on the tour, in addition to Gloucester's TR Thomas and former Wales prop Gethin Jenkins.

Jones and Thomas worked alongside Sherratt during the Six Nations and - together with interim forwards coach Wilson - are on secondment from their Premiership clubs. Defence coach Jenkins, meanwhile, is on secondment from Cardiff.

Sherratt added: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to return and coach Wales again this summer. It is an exciting prospect to go to Japan for two matches in July.

"We are all looking forward to getting into camp and starting preparations for our summer campaign."

Hooker Dewi Lake has been appointed captain of the touring party after missing out on selection for the British and Irish Lions squad.

open image in gallery Dewi Lake will captain Wales in Japan ( PA Archive )

Fly half Sam Costelow, lock Ben Carter and prop Archie Griffin return after missing the Six Nations from injury, while young Scarlets back Macs Page is an eye-catching inclusion after an exciting United Rugby Championship season.

Hooker Liam Belcher, tighthead Chris Coleman, wing Keelan Giles, scrum half Reuben Morgan-Williams and loosehead Garyn Phillips will also hope to earn their first caps.

Dafydd Jenkins will undergo surgery while Henry Thomas also misses out as he seeks a specialist opinion on a long-term condition. Second rows Adam Beard and Will Rowlands have been given the summer off.

"I’m excited to get the players together in camp to begin preparations for our summer campaign,” Sherratt added. “I think there’s a good blend of experience and young talent selected and that this group has a lot of potential.

"Going to Japan this July is a challenge the coaches and I are relishing. We are expecting a fierce contest from Japan in these Test matches.

"Over the next few weeks in camp, it’s about working hard, getting all our prep right on and off the pitch and gelling together as a group."

WALES SQUAD FOR JAPAN TEST SERIES

Forwards (19)

Keiron Assiratti

Liam Belcher

Ben Carter

Chris Coleman

Elliot Dee

Taulupe Faletau

Archie Griffin

Dewi Lake (capt.)

Josh Macleod

Alex Mann

Garyn Phillips

Taine Plumtree

James Ratti

Tommy Reffell

Nicky Smith

Gareth Thomas

Freddie Thomas

Aaron Wainwright

Teddy Williams

Backs (14)

Josh Adams

Sam Costelow

Dan Edwards

Keelan Giles

Kieran Hardy

Reuben Morgan-Williams

Blair Murray

Macs Page

Joe Roberts

Tom Rogers

Ben Thomas

Johnny Williams

Rhodri Williams

Cameron Winnett

PA