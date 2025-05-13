Danny Care to retire from rugby at the end of the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Care has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the 2024-25 Premiership season.

The former England scrum half concluded his international career shortly after winning his 100th cap during last year’s Six Nations, and will now bow out entirely from the sport.

The 38-year-old had initially agreed a one-year deal to remain at Harlequins until the end of the next campaign, but has brought forward his retirement after nearly 400 appearances in the colours of the west London club.

Care won two Premiership titles during his time at the Twickenham Stoop after making the move from Leeds Tykes nearly two decades ago.

“So, it's finally time,” Care said. “Unfortunately, after 19 years of playing for this incredible club, I'm going to be retiring from rugby at the end of the season.

“I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting a lad from Leeds come down to this club and feel like home from day one. To all the fans. Thank you for everything you've given me and my family. As I said, you brought us into your hearts. You've sung my name louder than it's ever deserved. And I can't really put into words what representing this Club and playing in front of you all has meant to me.

“I’d also like to thank all my amazing teammates, all the coaches, staff members who have been a part of my career. I will be supporting this club forever, and I’ll always be a Quin.”

Having made his England debut in 2008, the scrum half has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in recent years having seemingly fallen out of favour before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

open image in gallery Danny Care forced his way back into the England squad on two occasions ( PA Wire )

Care’s key role in leading Harlequins to the Premiership crown in 2021, nine years after securing their first, forced a recall from Eddie Jones in 2022, before again being cast aside.

The arrival of Steve Borthwick as England head coach offered a surprise third chapter at international level, though, with Care a key part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

A prominent figure in the media through his work with the BBC and TNT Sports, Care will also now take on an ambassadorial role with Harlequins. His retirement follows that of long-time scrum half rival Ben Youngs, who will also conclude his playing career at the end of the campaign.

“It’s hard to put into words the impact Danny has had on not just Harlequins Rugby Club, but the sport of Rugby Union as a whole,” Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said. “As he steps away from the professional game, he leaves behind an incredible legacy—close to 400 appearances for Harlequins and over a century of international caps for England is no small feat

.“Danny is a player and person who embodies the values of our club, and he’s made a lasting mark both on the field and in our community in his 19 years at The Stoop.”