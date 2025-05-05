Caelan Doris set for operation on shoulder in major British and Irish Lions injury scare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British and Irish Lions boss Andy Farrell has been given an injury scare just days before naming his squad for Australia with Caelan Doris set for an operation on his shoulder.

The Ireland No 8 is one of two leading captaincy contenders for the Lions along with England lock Maro Itoje, but requires surgery on a shoulder injury sustained in Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup defeat to Northampton.

Farrell is set to confirm his squad to take on the Wallabies in the quadrennial series on Thursday 8 May at the O2 Arena, with Doris all but certain for inclusion if fit.

No timeline has been set for his return but it is feared that the 27-year-old could miss the remainder of the club campaign, throwing his participation with the Lions into doubt.

"The full extent of the injury, and implications for the summer, won't be known until after the procedure," read a statement from Leinster, who have ruled Doris out of this weekend's United Rugby Championship clash with Zebre.

The Lions are set to begin their summer itinerary in Dublin against Argentina on 20 June, the first of a 10-match tour that concludes with three Tests against the Wallabies Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Doris, who would be a first-time tourist, was appointed Ireland captain by Farrell last year and had looked the strongest contender until a fine first Six Nations as England skipper from Itoje.

Were Doris to be ruled out of some or all of the tour, it would leave the Lions without their assumed first-choice No 8, perhaps bringing Welsh veteran Taulupe Faletau or Scottish pair Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey, into the mix in a competitive chase for back-row places.

The Lions head coach will confirm his squad on Thursday afternoon, with fly half and the back three other areas of real intrigue.