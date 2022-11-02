Brilliant Northampton hand Leinster more Champions Cup heartbreak in semi-final epic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Freeman scored a first-half hat-trick as Northampton Saints stunned tournament favourites Leinster 37-34 in Dublin to brilliantly reach the Investec Champions Cup final.

Freeman, who touched down in all of England's Six Nations games this season, led the way during a magnificent Saints performance.

Henry Pollock also served notice of his British and Irish Lions selection credentials with a virtuoso score while full-back James Ramm crossed in the 63rd minute and Fin Smith kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Four-time winners Leinster matched their opponents try for try - Josh van der Flier (2), Tommy O'Brien, Caelan Doris and James Lowe crossing - with Sam Prendergast landing three conversions and a penalty.

But their hopes of reaching a fourth successive final were ultimately dashed after an epic encounter, with Northampton booking a Principality Stadium appointment with Bordeaux-Begles or Toulouse on May 24.

Saints even had to overcome late yellow cards for flanker Josh Kemeny and lock Alex Coles that saw them briefly reduced to 13 players, yet an astonishing defensive effort kept Leinster out during the closing minutes.

open image in gallery Northampton celebrated a seismic win over Leinster in Dublin ( Getty Images )

Northampton rocked their hosts with a spectacular try after just eight minutes that owed everything to Smith's running angle.

Ramm broke from deep before Smith took his pass at pace and surged clear of Leinster's defence, putting a kick through that Freeman gathered for a memorable score and Smith's conversion made it 7-0.

Saints became the first team to register points against Leinster in this season's Champions Cup knockout phase, with last-16 opponents Harlequins being demolished 62-0 before Glasgow were beaten 52-0 at the quarter-final stage.

It did not take Leinster long to regroup, though, and after he kicked a penalty, Ireland fly-half Prendergast fired out a scoring pass that O'Brien collected for a simple finish that meant Northampton trailed after 18 minutes.

Smith's penalty put Saints back in front but it was a short-lived advantage as Leinster were rewarded following a spell of relentless pressure when Van der Flier touched down and Prendergast converted.

Northampton's repeated infringing saw hooker Curtis Langdon yellow-carded, yet it did not unsettle them and they regained the lead courtesy of another breathtaking try, this time from Pollock's solo effort as he showed blistering pace to round Prendergast and score.

open image in gallery James Lowe’s try wasn’t enough for Leinster ( Getty Images )

Smith added the extras and Saints were giving as good as they got, leading by two points midway through the second quarter.

Pollock required treatment following a crunching tackle on Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan but he was soon back in the thick of things as Northampton struck twice more before half-time as Freeman completed his treble.

He rounded off a sweeping move four minutes before the break, then crossed in the other corner from Saints' next attack as he showcased his pace to give his team a 27-15 interval lead.

Leinster came out firing in the second period and Doris' 46th-minute try that Prendergast converted made it a five-point game, serving notice that Saints were far from home and dry.

Smith booted a 48-metre penalty, then Van der Flier claimed his second try, only for Ramm to collect Northampton's fifth touchdown 17 minutes from time, with Smith's angled conversion leaving the visitors 10 points clear.

Back came Leinster again, though, after Kemeny was yellow-carded, with Lowe crossing and Prendergast converting to set up a nerve-shredding final 10 minutes.

Even though Coles also saw yellow and Leinster piled on late pressure, Northampton prevailed for a famous win.