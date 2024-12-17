Bundee Aki and James Ryan commit to Ireland by signing new deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bundee Aki and James Ryan have signed contract extensions with Ireland.

Aki has agreed a new one-year deal that will keep him at Connacht until the end of the 2025-26 season while Ryan has signed on for a further three years with Leinster.

Aki, 34, has been a key figure in Ireland’s midfield since making his debut in 2017 and has gone on to earn 60 caps, winning two Grand Slams and an additional Six Nations title.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union and am excited about competing for Ireland and Connacht for the coming seasons,” Aki said.

“I love playing rugby in Ireland and believe that this is the right environment for me to progress as a player.

“I would like to thank the IRFU for their support and I’m excited for what the future holds in green in the years ahead.”

Ryan, 28, has made 67 appearances for Ireland and has also captained the national side.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Leinster and commit my long-term future to the IRFU,” Ryan said.

“Playing in ambitious set-ups is a big driver for me personally and I know how committed everyone in Irish Rugby is to work hard and achieve success.

“It is a privilege to play for my home province and my country and, with the talent coming through the academy systems, I am excited about what the future holds in blue and green.”