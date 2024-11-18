Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The top nations in the rugby world will all be in action as a hectic programme of November Tests continues across Europe.

The Autumn Nations Series returns a year after a captivating World Cup with the southern hemisphere giants again travelling north to test themselves against the Six Nations’ constituent unions.

South Africa arrive as both world champions and, for the first time since 2019, Rugby Championship winners, with the Springboks dominant against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

They will look to complete a clean sweep against struggling Wales after beating England and Scotland this November, while Ireland have bounced back after an opening defeat against the All Blacks and take on the Wallabies on the final weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Autumn Nations Series?

The Autumn Nations Series takes place across the five weekends in November as part of a loaded programme of men’s international rugby in Europe and elsewhere.

How can I watch it?

TNT Sports have the rights to the series for the first time in the United Kingdom, taking over from Amazon and supplementing the broadcaster’s coverage of England’s Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR). Every match will be live on TNT’s channels, and streamed via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Week One

Saturday 2 November

England 22-24 New Zealand

Scotland 57-17 Fiji

Week Two

Friday 8 November

Ireland 13-23 New Zealand

Saturday 9 November

England 37-42 Australia

Italy 18-50 Argentina

France 52-12 Japan

Sunday 10 November

Wales 19-24 Fiji

Scotland 15-32 South Africa

Week Three

Friday 15 November

Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Saturday 16 November

Scotland 52-19 Portugal

England 20-29 South Africa

France 30-29 New Zealand

Sunday 17 November

Italy 20-17 Georgia

Wales 20-52 Australia

Week Four

Friday 22 November

8.10pm France vs Argentina (Stade de France, Paris)

Saturday 23 November

3.10pm Ireland vs Fiji (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

5.40pm Wales vs South Africa (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

8.10pm Italy vs New Zealand (Allianz Stadium, Turin)

Sunday 24 November

1.40pm Scotland vs Australia (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

4.10pm England vs Japan (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

Week Five

Saturday 30 November

3.10pm Ireland vs Australia (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

