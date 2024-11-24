Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After a November of frets and frustration came a chance for fun and frolics for England. Few questions may have been answered about this England team in this Twickenham thrashing, but at least we know that Steve Borthwick’s side can beat Japan; a 59-14 slaying of their visitors ended a run of five successive defeats since they last put their callow opponents to the sword in June.

There were no need for any final-quarter quivers or quibbles after the sort of ruthless, rollicking performance that Steve Borthwick would have demanded. The England head coach had ventured nothing in the search of longer-term gain, naming a first-choice side and tasking them with releasing their autumn angst and anger on an overmatched Japan. They duly obliged, piling points and pain on Eddie Jones, a polarising preacher unable to cause further upset in his past parish.

It was a professional performance that the hosts simply had to deliver after Borthwick named such a strong side. In doing so, the England head coach missed an opportunity to further assess the depth of his squad. While Borthwick pointed out in the week that exciting 20-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour, who made his debut off the bench here, was his ninth Test newbie of the year, this felt like a missed chance for a little extra experimentation.

open image in gallery England ended a tough autumn on a positive note ( Getty Images )

There certainly felt like no need for Tom Curry to feature two weeks after another concussion, while England have gone a whole calendar year with Jamie George as their only run-on captain. Might an opportunity for Maro Itoje to lead from the start have been beneficial down the line? It felt like little was gleaned from this final outing of the year.

England would no doubt argue, quite correctly, that a win was a must at this moment, and that they still have new combinations to bed in. Another game in Joe El-Abd’s tweaked defensive system will help ease some of the readily-evident teething problems, while continuing improvements in attacking connection and confidence reaped rewards in a free-flowing, free-scoring showing.

No doubt, these last few weeks have been difficult but Borthwick and his staff will, as they like to say, take the learnings. If Marcus Smith has seized the starting fly half shirt with razzle and dazzle, it is grit, grunt and no small degree of guile that have left Will Stuart seemingly secure at the problem position of tighthead.

open image in gallery Marcus Smith again pulled the strings impressively for England ( Getty Images )

It is those sort of positives that Borthwick will cling to after a year that has brought just five wins from 12 games, including two against Japan and old chum Eddie Jones. Ireland away, France at home is a hellish start to the Six Nations – perhaps any degree of confidence restored here will end up being key.

It was a bright enough start from the visitors, causing England some early problems with some intricate, zippy phase play. But it wasn’t long before any jangling nerves in the crowd and the England squad were settled. Virtually their first attacking opportunity resulted in a try, Smith’s piercing pass sending Ollie Lawrence through a gap and a free-running Ben Earl applying the finishing touches.

England were into their work, confidence swelling. Five minutes later, a second try arrived through Sam Underhill, bursting away from the back of a maul and grounding with authority. At their next opportunity, the ball did not even require extracting from the rumbling mass – George had England’s third and a heavy scoreline was beginning to beckon.

open image in gallery Sam Underhill scored England’s second try before departing due to injury ( Getty Images )

The latest injury to Underhill – a flanker with wretched fitness luck – was the only fly in much-needed ointment to soothe recent scars. When George was a buried beneficiary for a second time as England’s forwards flexed their muscles again, 28 points had arrived in little more than half-an-hour and England were beginning to strut their stuff.

A delightful Naoto Saito try got the visitors on the board, with scorching centre Dylan Riley continuing an outstanding individual year with a dynamite break to set his scrum half up. Yet another England try arrived before the half-time oranges. Borthwick had challenged his side to be braver in their offloading and several individuals heeded his call. Enjoying the freedom afforded him, Lawrence bumped and bustled brilliantly, but it was Bath teammate Stuart who was an unlikely architect of Ollie Sleightolme’s try. Stuart’s arcing 15-metres pass put the wing into space, and a neat dab and dive defeated the last defender.

open image in gallery England were good in attack at Twickenham ( Getty Images )

Already England had matched the tally they managed to muster in the so-called “black hole” game against Japan in 2018 that put several international careers on indefinite hiatus. On that November day, then-coach Jones was forced to throw on Owen Farrell to fix affairs at the interval; Borthwick would have been rather more contented with the efforts of his England side.

Indeed, it was Jones and Japan making half-time alterations, swapping in a couple of new front-rowers in search of some semblance of salvation. 13 minutes of Japanese toil ended without addition to Saito’s score, though, and England struck virtually instantly once out of their own end. Having latched on to a through kick, an obscene offload from Freeman to free George Furbank should probably not have been shown pre-watershed. Luke Cowan-Dickie subsequently struck twice either side of a Kazuki Himeno consolation, before replacement wing Tom Roebuck showed off his finishing prowess.

open image in gallery Tommy Freeman produced an outrageous offload ( Getty Images )

And so ended an autumn and annum of missed opportunities. England will agonise over the moments in which they went missing: George Ford’s drop goal against the All Blacks; Itoje’s spilled restart against Australia; the final quarter collapses in New Zealand; Earl’s no-arms tackle in Lyon. They are significant pockmarks on the face of a side coming out of its adolescence - Borthwick has often pointed to his side’s inexperience during the tough moments after recent defeats but it is an excuse that is unlikely to wash next year.

The return of Ollie Chessum should better balance a pack that has lacked a grafter and third lineout leaper at times, while a role may need to be found for Saracens No 8 Tom Willis to add close-in carrying thrust. But Borthwick believes the pieces are largely in place for this England side to grow together and a Twickenham faithful that have shown great patience at last have a victory to cheer.