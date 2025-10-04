Australia v New Zealand live: Wallabies seek revenge on All Blacks in Rugby Championship
A win for the All Blacks would put the pressure on South Africa in a tight title tussle
Australia will hope to hit back against New Zealand as a thrilling Rugby Championship is settled in the final round of fixtures.
Defeat at Eden Park last week means the All Blacks have retained possession of the Bledisloe Cup for another year, and Scott Robertson’s side will now attempt to put the pressure on South Africa in a competitive fight to top the table. New Zealand begin the day a point behind the Springboks, who face Argentina at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham later knowing a bonus point win will secure the defence of their title.
The Wallabies still have slim hopes themselves of overhauling the world champions, though must win with a bonus point, realistically, to have any hope. A year of real progress under Joe Schmidt appears set to end without silverware but this is a chance to develop momentum heading into their European tour - and a 151st and final outing in green and gold for James Slipper before international retirement will perhaps provide a little extra motivation.
Follow all of the latest from the Bledisloe Cup clash with our live blog below:
Tane Edmed given fly half chance as Australia ring changes for second New Zealand clash
Australia have a new man at No 10, Tane Edmed brought in to start ahead of James O’Connor as Joe Schmidt continues his fact-finding mission about an intriguing array of fly half options.
Edmed given fly half chance as Australia ring changes for second New Zealand clash
Last time out...
The Bledisloe Cup will remain in New Zealand for another year after the All Blacks beat Australia in the first of back-to-back meetings last week. Cam Roigard was to the fore as the hosts extended their Eden Park streak.
New Zealand hold firm against Australia as All Blacks extend Eden Park streak
What do the Springboks need to win the Rugby Championship? Title permutations explained
Here are all the permutations you need to know.
What do Springboks need to win the Rugby Championship? Title permutations explained
A captivating climax in store?
Yes, a bumper day of Rugby Championship fun could again be on the cards to close a fine edition of the southern hemisphere competition. The title will be settled in London - yes, London - later...
Why Argentina and South Africa are playing Rugby Championship decider in London
Australia vs New Zealand live
The final round of a thrilling edition of the Rugby Championship is upon us, with a title still to be settled. South Africa begin the last pair of fixtures as firm favourites and in control of their own destiny before they face Argentina later, but New Zealand can put the pressure on provided they take care of business against Australia in Perth.
Or will the Wallabies hit back? Kick off is at 10.45am BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments