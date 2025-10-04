( Getty Images )

Australia will hope to hit back against New Zealand as a thrilling Rugby Championship is settled in the final round of fixtures.

Defeat at Eden Park last week means the All Blacks have retained possession of the Bledisloe Cup for another year, and Scott Robertson’s side will now attempt to put the pressure on South Africa in a competitive fight to top the table. New Zealand begin the day a point behind the Springboks, who face Argentina at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham later knowing a bonus point win will secure the defence of their title.

The Wallabies still have slim hopes themselves of overhauling the world champions, though must win with a bonus point, realistically, to have any hope. A year of real progress under Joe Schmidt appears set to end without silverware but this is a chance to develop momentum heading into their European tour - and a 151st and final outing in green and gold for James Slipper before international retirement will perhaps provide a little extra motivation.

