Liveupdated

Australia v New Zealand live: Wallabies seek revenge on All Blacks in Rugby Championship

A win for the All Blacks would put the pressure on South Africa in a tight title tussle

Harry Latham-Coyle,Luke Baker
Saturday 04 October 2025 04:15 EDT
(Getty Images)

Australia will hope to hit back against New Zealand as a thrilling Rugby Championship is settled in the final round of fixtures.

Defeat at Eden Park last week means the All Blacks have retained possession of the Bledisloe Cup for another year, and Scott Robertson’s side will now attempt to put the pressure on South Africa in a competitive fight to top the table. New Zealand begin the day a point behind the Springboks, who face Argentina at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham later knowing a bonus point win will secure the defence of their title.

The Wallabies still have slim hopes themselves of overhauling the world champions, though must win with a bonus point, realistically, to have any hope. A year of real progress under Joe Schmidt appears set to end without silverware but this is a chance to develop momentum heading into their European tour - and a 151st and final outing in green and gold for James Slipper before international retirement will perhaps provide a little extra motivation.

Follow all of the latest from the Bledisloe Cup clash with our live blog below:

Tane Edmed given fly half chance as Australia ring changes for second New Zealand clash

Australia have a new man at No 10, Tane Edmed brought in to start ahead of James O’Connor as Joe Schmidt continues his fact-finding mission about an intriguing array of fly half options.

Edmed given fly half chance as Australia ring changes for second New Zealand clash

Wallabies prop James Slipper will bow out after the second Bledisloe Cup clash, with New Zealand missing Beauden Barrett
Harry Latham-Coyle4 October 2025 09:15

Last time out...

The Bledisloe Cup will remain in New Zealand for another year after the All Blacks beat Australia in the first of back-to-back meetings last week. Cam Roigard was to the fore as the hosts extended their Eden Park streak.

New Zealand hold firm against Australia as All Blacks extend Eden Park streak

New Zealand 33-24 Australia: The All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup but had to hold off a spirited Australian fightback
Harry Latham-Coyle4 October 2025 09:05

What do the Springboks need to win the Rugby Championship? Title permutations explained

Here are all the permutations you need to know.

What do Springboks need to win the Rugby Championship? Title permutations explained

New Zealand and Australia still harbour hopes of overhauling the defending champions at the top of the table
Harry Latham-Coyle4 October 2025 08:55

A captivating climax in store?

Yes, a bumper day of Rugby Championship fun could again be on the cards to close a fine edition of the southern hemisphere competition. The title will be settled in London - yes, London - later...

Why Argentina and South Africa are playing Rugby Championship decider in London

While strictly speaking an Argentina ‘home’ game, the Springboks will expect strong backing as they attempt to retain their title
Harry Latham-Coyle4 October 2025 08:45

Australia vs New Zealand live

The final round of a thrilling edition of the Rugby Championship is upon us, with a title still to be settled. South Africa begin the last pair of fixtures as firm favourites and in control of their own destiny before they face Argentina later, but New Zealand can put the pressure on provided they take care of business against Australia in Perth.

Or will the Wallabies hit back? Kick off is at 10.45am BST.

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle3 October 2025 15:07

