Three ways the Wallabies can fight back after first Test defeat to Lions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For 42 minutes in Brisbane, it was the stuff of Wallabies nightmares. Australia rugby may have begun this British and Irish Lions series as home underdogs but few expected them to be so comprehensively outplayed in a first Test that felt must-win, Joe Schmidt’s side unable to land a punch as they were forced back repeatedly against the ropes, the knockout blow seemingly imminent.

It never quite arrived – and Australia deserve credit for ducking and weaving just enough to be able to land some late blows of their own. Defeat on points was never in doubt but Schmidt will take some confidence into next week’s rematch, when the return of Will Skelton and Rob Valetini may up the hosts’ punching power.

“I think that this time last year, I think we probably would have melted, but I love the way this team is developing," Schmidt said afterwards, taking the positives. "I felt like we fought our way back into the game. I felt if we could get within one score, then you never know what can happen.

"We weren't far away. I think the team grew into the game. I think they did show a desperation to defend our line and to be in as many of the contests for position as they could be.

Clearly, though, there is plenty to do. A gap in talent and Test experience evident pre-kick off looked a chasm at times as the Lions powered into their advantage, but the improvements after the interval do give Schmidt something on which to build. What areas should the Australia head coach be targeting? Here are three ways Australia can get back in the series.

Pump up the power game

The significance of both Valetini and Skelton being absent was clear from minute one in Brisbane. It felt like it took 50 minutes for Australia to win a gainline collision, preventing them from being able to settle into shape or stem the flow of red shirts through them. While it may have been that the latter may only have been on the bench with Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams a solid starting lock pairing, Schmidt will be desperate to get both back amongst things at the MCG.

open image in gallery Rob Valetini could bolster Australia in the second Test ( Getty Images )

Skelton did not appear to be moving particularly well at Australia’s captain’s run on Friday but Australia are optimistic that both will be available for the second Test, and they will consider other changes, too. The scrum was a positive for the hosts on Saturday, with James Slipper rock solid on the loosehead side, but the veteran may still drop out – the prop’s days as an explosive option with the ball are long behind him as a tally of a single carry shows, and the temptation to start Angus Bell, who bullocked off the bench, will be strong.

Get Suaalii involved

There has perhaps been unfair expectation placed on Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii ahead of this series, the golden boy carrying the hopes of the rugby union public after Australia paid a pretty penny to lure him over from league. It is easy to forget that the centre is only 21, and with just a single Super Rugby Pacific season under his belt – these are still formative days in a career that the Wallabies will hope extends for another decade at least.

And yet it was hard not to feel unfulfilled by Suaalii’s usage in the opening encounter of the series given how he dazzled on debut against England at Twickenham. The centre was seldom seen in space as the Lions effectively cut off corners, and a combination of Tadhg Beirne’s sharp restart work and Hugo Keenan’s astute backfield marshalling prevented him causing chaos in the air. Too often the decoy, a clattering carry in the passage that led to his overturned try did show a glimpse of his threat.

open image in gallery Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was quiet in the first Test ( Getty Images )

Could Australia get more creative in getting Suaalii involved? The 21-year-old played mostly full-back for the Waratahs in his inaugural Super Rugby season and with another week to prepare, it may be that Schmidt finds ways of varying his alignment and usage.

Better support Lynagh

Tom Lynagh’s performance was typical of a 10 on their first international start – some good, some bad, growing in stature as he settled in on what was undoubtedly a slightly daunting night even for a player whose quiet confidence has been talked up by the Wallabies. His display was perhaps summed up by the sequence where he took a clattering from Tom Curry in the air and then missed touch with the resultant penalty.

open image in gallery Tom Lynagh mixed good with bad in his first international start ( Getty Images )

The fly half showed his toughness in standing up to the Lions runners who came down his channel but looked desperately short of support at times, too often taking the ball in retreat and without simple front-line runners to win the gainline to then enable him to imprint shape. His father Michael had sent Lynagh a message ahead of kick off urging him to keep things simple and not overplay his hand, sound advice made tougher by Australia’s forward inferiority. It is notable, too, that there isn’t necessarily a natural second play-maker in the Wallabies backline – Tom Wright endured a quiet night by his standards.

Tate McDermott flashed off the bench and may partner his Reds teammate in the halves next week; Nic White may also be an option if Schmidt wants a bit more big-game experience in his side, and a figure to help match the Lions in a kicking contest that the tourists had the better of. Lynagh, though, will surely be backed and hope to improve 36 years on from his father featuring in the 1989 series.

“This has always been something I wanted to do: follow in Dad’s footsteps,” I’m sort of living the dream now. I take a lot of confidence from the second half we had. We got in the right areas pf the field and we got a bit of pay out of it. There’s a lot we can learn from this game and take into next week.”