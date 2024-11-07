Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Australia have thrown rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii straight into their starting side for the clash with England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Suaalii is yet to feature in a senior game of rugby union but is backed at outside centre by Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt after making a shock switch of codes ahead of the Autumn Nations Series.

His inclusion in midfield is the sole change to the side that began Australia’s final Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand as Schmidt sticks with a settled team.

Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio continue in the halves while Harry Wilson retains the captaincy at number eight.

“The side has adjusted well to the travel and have had a couple of trainings up here to prepare for what will be a very tough challenge on Saturday,” said Schmidt.

open image in gallery Joe Suaalii starts on debut ( Getty Images )

“Playing in front of vocal home crowds in some of the most renowned rugby stadiums in the world is an exciting prospect, with many of the players on their first tour.”

Suaalii played union as a schoolboy but forged an impressive career in the NRL with the Sydney Roosters since being given an exemption to make his debut before his 18th birthday.

Now 21, he has signed a deal with Rugby Australia (RA) reportedly worth in the region of £800,000 a year to join up with the Wallabies in a vital 12 months for the side.

Under new coach Schmidt, Australia finished bottom of the Rugby Championship and are preparing to host the British and Irish Lions next summer. They take on all four home nations this November.

There is no place in the 23 for either of the overseas-based pair Will Skelton or Samu Kerevi, who returned to the set-up ahead of the Autumn Nations Series.

Australia XV to face England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm GMT, Saturday 9 November): 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Dylan Pietsch, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 James Slipper, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Max Jorgensen.