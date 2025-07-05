Argentina vs England live: Latest score and updates as George Ford wins 100th cap in inexperienced side
Fly half George Ford becomes the eighth Englishman to reach a century of caps as Steve Borthwick’s side take on the Pumas
In the absence of their British and Irish Lions contingent, England will be hoping a blend of youth and experience proves the right combination in a tough two-Test series against Argentina.
Steve Borthwick’s side enjoyed an encouraging end to the Six Nations and the head coach will hope to accelerate the development of several areas of his squad, with the absence of a few senior figures allowing opportunities for others. There are still, though, plenty of wizened old heads within the squad, and it will be a special day for George Ford in La Plata as he earns his 100th cap. The fly half is just the eighth man to reach the milestone for England and co-captains the side with another centurion in hooker Jamie George.
They will know that their side have their work cut out as Argentina seek a first ever series win over their visitors. The Pumas showed just dangerous they can be in spoiling the party for the Lions in the tour curtain-raiser in Dublin, and begin as slight favourites in a clash that could well be highly-entertaining between two expressive sides.
Follow all of the latest from the first Test with our live blog below:
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s horror hit defines England’s frustrating day and poses further questions
While this is the first proper game of England’s international summer, Steve Borthwick’s side did have a hit-out before travelling to South America - though their non-capped encounter with a France ‘A’ side didn’t exactly go to plan...
Argentina vs England live
A hectic day of international rugby action concludes in La Plata, just down the coast from Buenos Aires, as Argentina host England in the first clash of a mightily fun two-Test affair. The Pumas have never beaten their visitors in a series but surely will fancy their chances here with a significant English contingent away with the British and Irish Lions.
Kick off is at 8.40pm BST.
