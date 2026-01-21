Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia have lured Angus Crichton into rugby union in a significant boost to the Wallabies preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Sydney Roosters star Crichton will depart rugby league after the 2026 NRL season to target a tilt at the tournament in 18 months time, signing up with the Sydney-based Waratahs in Super Rugby.

The 29-year-old represented Australia at schoolboy level in rugby union before forging his career in the 13-man code, winning the 2019 NRL Grand Final and featuring in State of Origin.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup winner featured in all three Tests for the Kangaroos against England late last year and has agreed a two-year deal to swap codes, where his power is expected to be utilised in the centres or back row.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be returning to the sport I played throughout my childhood,” Crichton said. “Growing up in Young, I have great memories driving up on buses to Canberra with the other farmers and their families for the Tahs-Brumbies game every year.

“To have a chance to play in the same Waratahs jersey as Lote Tuqiri, my favourite rugby player as a kid, is something special. I grew up with a Wallabies jersey and poster on the wall and my dream was to one day represent them.

“I'm in a position in 2027 to pursue that dream and I would like to thank Rugby Australia and the Waratahs for the opportunity, while also acknowledging and showing gratitude for the wonderful career I've had in the NRL.

open image in gallery Angus Crichton will leave the Sydney Roosters after the 2026 NRL season ( Getty Images )

“I am pleased to have confirmed my plans for beyond this season and look forward to fully focusing on the campaign ahead with my team mates and family at the Roosters.”

Crichton’s move continues a reversal of the general trend of movement from union to league within Australia as the Wallabies attempt to assemble a side challenging for glory on home soil.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was lured on a multi-million dollar deal in 2024 and has since made an impact, while fly half Carter Gordon returned to rugby union and the Wallabies squad in November. Wing Mark Nawaqanitawase is expected to follow, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that he has signed a two-year deal in Japan from 2027.

The signature of Crichton is an undoubted coup for Rugby Australia (RA), who have appointed Les Kiss as the successor to Joe Schmidt as Wallabies head coach. Kiss will begin his tenure aftear the inaugural Nations Championship in July, with Australia hosting Ireland, France and Italy in Schmidt’s final campaign.

open image in gallery Les Kiss will take charge of Australia this year ( Getty Images )

The recruitment drive has echoes of the period before Australia last hosted the World Cup, with Tuqiri, Wendell Sailor and Mat Rogers all switching codes in the run-up to 2003. The Wallabies reached the final under Eddie Jones then, losing to England in the final.