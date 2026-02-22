Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore died Saturday in southern Indiana, according to officials. He was 25 years old.

New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said Moore was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to local network WLKY. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death Saturday evening.

An autopsy will be performed, and his death remains under investigation, the network reports.

Moore, a star receiver at Purdue University, was drafted into the NFL by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He played with the team for three years before a series of knee injuries stalled his career for several seasons.

He signed with the Vikings before the 2025 season and tore his ACL in the first preseason game.

open image in gallery Rondale Moore signed with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2025 season ( Getty Images )

Tributes have poured in from across the NFL and from his alma mater.

University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore at Purdue, said Moore was “a complete joy to coach.”

“The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge,” he wrote. “Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation.”

“We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, we love him very much,” he added.

open image in gallery Rondale Moore played for Purdue University before he was drafted into the NFL ( Getty Images )

“Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago,” wrote Kansas City Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown, who played for the Arizona Cardinals with Moore.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson said he’s “heartbroken” for Moore’s “family, friends, & teammates.”

Sauce Gardner, a cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, re-shared a post about Moore’s death. He added: “Bro..... what is going on in the world right now?”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Purdue Football said the community is “deeply saddened by the news of Rondale Moore’s tragic passing.”

“An All-American with an infectious smile, Rondale was a joy on and off the field. Someone who left this world too soon, Rondale will be remembered as a legendary Boilermaker. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rondale’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the organization said in a statement.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org

This is a developing story.