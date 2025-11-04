Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arizona Cardinals end five-game skid with 27-17 win over Dallas Cowboys

The result means Arizona improves to a 3-5 season record.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 November 2025 00:53 EST
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys (Julio Cortez/AP)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys (Julio Cortez/AP) (AP)

Jacoby Brissett led the Cardinals to a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys to end Arizona’s five-game losing streak.

Filling in for injured starting quarterback Kyler Murray, Brissett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the 10-point win.

Arizona got on the board first with a field goal near the end of the opening quarter, before extending their lead to 10 when Brissett connected with Marvin Harrison Jr on a four-yard touchdown pass at the start of the second quarter.

Dallas cut the deficit to three after recovering a blocked punt four minutes from half-time, but Brissett restored the gap to 10 in the final minute when he found the end zone on a one-yard rush.

The Cowboys’ misery continued after the break with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Trey McBride.

Brandon Aubrey converted on a 26-yard field goal attempt to keep a sliver of hope alive for Dallas, until Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland shut the door with a 34-yard field goal.

Dallas found the end zone through Ryan Flourney to open the fourth quarter, but Arizona’s defence held firm to halt a five-game skid as they improved to 3-5.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finished with 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the losing effort.

