Minnesota Vikings plane makes emergency landing on way to game against NY Giants

The Minnesota Vikings’ team plane was forced to turn around due to mechanical issues ahead of the game against the New York Giants.

The plane, which was heading from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday afternoon, experienced “mechanical issues” and was required to return to Minneapolis, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote in a social media post Saturday evening.

“Shortly after departing, the team plane experienced mechanical issues that required a return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport,” the team said in a statement, according to Pelissero. “The team will board a second plane momentarily and is now expected to arrive at Newark International Airport later tonight.”

Just before 8.30 p.m., Pelissero posted an update, saying the team was about to depart for Newark again.

FlightAware data shows one Delta Air Lines flight, which departed at 1.18 p.m. CT on Saturday, making it as far as south Wisconsin, before turning around. The Boeing 767-300 arrived back at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 3.04 p.m.

open image in gallery The plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings was forced to turn around Saturday afternoon due to reported ‘mechanical issues’ ahead of the team’s game against the New York Giants ( Getty Images )

“On Saturday Dec. 20, DL8866 from (Minneapolis) MSP to Newark (EWR) returned to MSP due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed without issue; customers were accommodated onto a new aircraft and arrived to their destination safely,” a Delta spokesperson told The Independent in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in travels.”

Ben Leber, a retired NFL player-turned-broadcaster, documented the journey on his Instagram stories. “Off to NYC!!” he first posted as he watched a football game from the back of a plane seat. Leber later wrote: “Can’t get to NY when the landing gear hatch doesn’t close,” the caption read on top of a photo of the flight map.

In a photo of what appeared to be a lit-up Jersey City, Leber later wrote: “Finally made it.”

In response to an Instagram post about the diverted flight, Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers wrote: “We’re ok,"

The Vikings are scheduled to take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Vikings’ last game of the year will be held on Christmas at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where they’ll face the Detroit Lions.