Thursday’s York Racing Tips

America Queen (York, 13.50) – 1pt win @ 11/4 ( Bet365 )

Myal (York, 15.00) – 0.5pts each-way @ 28/1 ( William Hill )

Aeolian (York, 16.10) – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 ( Bet365 )

Peel Park (York, 16.45) – 0.5pts each-way @ 7/1 (Ladbrokes)

The Independent’s horse racing correspondent Jonathan Doidge has cast his eye over the major races on day two of Ebor Festival.

Having correctly advised you to stick with Ombudsman to turn the tables on Delacroix in Wednesday’s big race, the Juddmonte International, Jonathan has made his betting tips using the best odds from the best horse racing betting sites. Here are his picks for day two at York Racecourse.

13:50 York Racing Tips

The curtain is raised on day two with the exciting prospect of the Group 2 Lowther Stakes (13.50) and there are, as ever, several exciting prospects in the field. One of those is the pre-race favourite Royal Fixation, who improved significantly on her Thirsk debut success when a close second in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting.

Supporters might argue that she wasn’t best placed towards the near rail when push came to shove and that the highly regarded winner, Venetian Sun, had first run on her. She did come home very strongly and was only just denied but detractors could argue that she couldn’t go with the winner when they quickened.

Either way, favourites have won just two of the last 10 renewals of this race and we’ll take her on with the pre-race second favourite, America Queen. The booking of the brilliant Ryan Moore is clearly a positive, while her trainer Richard Hughes has his string in good form. That’s another tick.

If you haven’t already, take a look at her debut win at Haydock. You don’t often see sprinters win by 12 lengths, less so juveniles and although you can clearly pick holes in the opposition, she won completely unextended and with what looked like plenty more to come.

She now does what the favourite did last time and takes a big step up in grade and she’s our first play of the day.

Thursday Ebor Festival tip 1: America Queen (York, 13.50) – 1pt win @ 11/4 (Bet365)

15:00 York Racing Tips

There’s a big turnout for the Clipper Handicap (15.00), for which the market leader going into it has been Bullet Point, for Yorkshireman William Haggas, who loves nothing better than having winners at this venue.

His charge certainly has claims based on his three starts this season, as does Owen Burrows-trained Remmooz.

Local trainer David O’Meara has won this twice in the last decade, once with Blue For You, who turns up for another crack at the prize, He also has four others in the 18-strong field and I wouldn’t strongly put you off either Leadman or Cerulean Bay. Both could run big races from wide draws.

The same goes for Myal and its this Steph Hollinshead-trained four-year-old that we’re going to side with. Progressive last season, he’s contested some similarly tough Class 2 handicaps this term, winning two of them, at Haydock and Chester, over 7f.

His wide draw (stall 16) and the fact that he beat just one home at Newmarket last time, have meant his price is significantly more beefy than might otherwise have been the case. I like him because he enjoys racing prominently, which suits around here, his best form would suggest that he is still very fairly treated off a mark of 99 and he has untapped potential over a mile.

That latest Newmarket effort looked very much like he wasn’t seen to best effect being on the wrong side of the track. I think we can put a line through it. If he were drawn in single figures his price would surely be a fair bit shorter and he looks worth siding with on an each-way bet at 28/1 on betting apps at the time of writing.

Thursday Ebor Festival tip 2: Myal (York, 15.00) – 0.5pts each-way @ 28/1 (William Hill)

15:35 York Racing Tips

The day’s feature is the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (15.35). Sadly, it’s drawn a field of just four for a prize of over £340,000 to the winner.

Aidan O’Brien withdrew Whirl at the final declaration stage and still supplies half of the field here, with the favourite Minnie Hauk, who won both the Oaks and its Irish equivalent, likely to go off at very cramped odds.

David O’Meara’s Estrange isn’t far behind her on official ratings, as she takes the step up to Group 1 company but she’ll have her work cut out to beat the Ballydoyle representative. At the current odds, it’s more of a race to watch that get involved in financially rather than place a short price bet on the horses.

16:10 York Racing Tips

There’s double royal interest in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (16.10), with the market leader Rainbows Edge, trained by the Gosdens and Aeolian, who is handled by William Haggas.

The former is proven in this grade, having finished second in last month’s Listed Lyric Stakes at the track. However, there was a lot to like about the performance by the latter at Newmarket last time. She made all, quickening off the front end and showing a really good attitude to hold off her chief rival, with the pair clear of the remainder.

She’s bred for Group company and the step up to this trip offers even greater possibilities in terms of improvement and she can be supported each-way at 6/1 on betting sites at the time of writing.

Thursday Ebor Festival tip 3: Aeolian (York, 16.10) – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 (Bet365)

16:45 York Racing Tips

There are two of particular interest in the Mews Hotel Ossett EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap (16.45). One of them is Just A Girl, who should give a very good account under Rossa Ryan after getting off the mark over an extended 7f at Lingfield last time and is a double-figure price here.

However, just preferred is Peel Park. He too got off the mark last time out at Newmarket, when he really picked up from a prominent position to win going away. Ryan Moore was on board that day and he is again in the saddle.

The Mehmas colt also has a good draw towards the inside, which on the 7f spur is welcome and he looks capable of significantly better now going up in trip.

Thursday Ebor Festival tip 4: Peel Park (York, 16.45) – 0.5pts each-way @ 7/1 (Ladbrokes)

