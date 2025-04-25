Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more Saturday’s Sandown Tips Give It To Me Oj (Sandown, 1.20) – 0.5pt ew @ 14/1 bet365 (1/5, 4 places)

We’re Red And Blue (Sandown, 1.20) – 0.5pt ew @ 25/1 bet365 (1/5, 4 places)

Classic Anthem (Sandown, 1.50) – 1pt ew @ 4/1 William Hill

Gaelic Warrior (Sandown, 2.20) – 2pt win @ 11/8 Betfred

Take No Chances (Sandown, 2.50) – 1/2pt ew @ 13/2 Betfred

Il Etait Temps (Sandown, 3.35) – 1pt win @ 9/4 William Hill – market without Jonbon

Minella Cocooner (Sandown, 4.10) – 1pt ew @ 7/1 BetVictor (1/5, 5 places)

Victtorino (Sandown, 4.10) – 0.5pt ew @ 18/1 William Hill (1/5, 5 places)

Goshen (Sandown, 4.10) – 0.25pt ew @ 40/1 bet365 (1/5, 5 places)

Bunting (Sandown, 4.45) – 1pt ew @ 13/2 William Hill (1/5, 3 places) Sandown is the final stop in the race to claim the British trainers' championship, with the destination of the honour set to be decided over seven races at the Esher venue. Dan Skelton has the advantage over Willie Mullins heading into the finale of the jumps season, but Mullins will be mob-handed at Sandown with 21 runners compared to Skelton's nine. We've taken a look at all seven races on the cards, selecting at least one tip for each race.

1.20 Sandown Tips There looks the potential for a strong early gallop here with the likes of Serious Challenge, HMS President and St Pancras all ridden aggressively, as well as one of the selections for this contest, We're Red And Blue. The latter only faded late on in a strongly-run renewal of the Imperial Cup last month and, with a number of betting sites offering four places, he looks a big price with his affinity for the track already assured. Give It To Me Oj arrives in good heart courtesy of a canter around Huntingdon in a minor event last week and is perhaps better judged on a fine fourth in Grade 1 company at Aintree earlier this month. 1.50 Sandown Tips Classic Anthem has needed time to fill his sizeable frame, but the evidence suggests he is beginning to realise his potential so a mark of 123 might well be exploitable here. His victory over course and distance in March again confirmed that Saturday's venue brings out the best in the seven-year-old and it is no coincidence that his run of solid performances have been recorded with Champion Jockey Sean Bowen on board. 2.25 Sandown Tips The talented Pic D'orhy sidestepped an Aintree engagement for this contest and will be fresher than most. However, Gaelic Warrior served notice on Merseyside that he could become a real class act over a trip and is taken to follow up. The selection recorded some terrific data in picking up Grey Dawning and Stage Star in the closing stages of the Grade 1 Golden Miller last time and looks to possess the rare combination of speed and stamina. Victory for the seven-year-old may have a major bearing on the destination of the trainer's title.

3.00 Sandown Tips

Another Willie Mullins market leader, Kitzbuhel, was as big as 15-2 on some betting apps earlier in the week when his trainer also had Lossiemouth entered.

Sadly, those prices are resigned to history now but he should appreciate the drop in trip and the application of a hood will help after he raced much too keenly in the Liverpool Hurdle over three miles.

Some bookmakers may offer three places so each-way backers should research the markets, but Take No Chances is still worth backing as she has performed with great credit at both Cheltenham and Aintree and looks a shade overpriced in the betting markets.

Celebration Chase Tips (3.35)

Jonbon is unbeaten in all five starts at the Esher venue so is pretty difficult to oppose, especially as he is also seven from seven going right-handed.

However, he is priced accordingly at long odds-on as he bids to complete a hat-trick in this race so it might be prudent for backers to investigate the markets ‘without Jonbon’ and back the returning Il Etait Temps to chase him home as he has previously won following racecourse absences of 208 and 219 days so clearly goes well fresh.

Bet365 Gold Cup Tips (4.10)

With half of the 20 runners in the bet365 Gold Cup trained by Willie Mullins, backers are set a real poser trying to evaluate which of the 10 have the best chances, especially with a number of the contenders having contested Nationals in the last month.

Neither High Class Hero or Dancing City have done that and have understandably migrated to the head of the market, but in the hope that Minella Cocooner has recovered from his Aintree exertions he is taken to repeat last year’s success.

Hopefully, his saddle won’t slip like it did in the National and he can give Danny Mullins as good a spin as last year.

Having been rested since the middle of March, Victtorino also makes plenty of appeal, especially as he is 4-6 right handed and goes well on decent ground.

Finally, thrill seekers might like to take a small chance with another right-hand track specialist Goshen who is as big as 40/1 on some horse racing betting apps, despite finishing just half a length behind the well-touted Hoe Joly Smoke last time out at Sandown.

4.45 Sandown Tips

A couple of my original fancies for this race have sidestepped the engagement so Bunting gains the nod as this trip looks a better fit than the two miles he contested in the Scottish Champion Hurdle last time.

He was a little keen early on that day and was hampered by a faller so will need to settle a little better here, but a patient ride could yield a first victory of the season and victory for him over the Dan Skelton-trained Mostly Sunny could be a fitting conclusion given the way the trainer’s title may play out.

