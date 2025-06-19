The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Royal Ascot Odds: Best Betting Odds for Day 3 at Royal Ascot
Find the latest Royal Ascot odds for all 35 races at the 2025 edition of the flat racing festival
Royal Ascot has lived up to the hype so far and there’s still plenty more to come from the biggest meeting of the British flat racing season.
There are 35 races spread across five days of high-quality action at the Berkshire track, with eight Group 1 contests included in what is Britain’s most lucrative meeting of the year, with over £10m in prize money up for grabs.
On this page, we’ve pulled together the latest and best Royal Ascot odds. We use the latest Royal Ascot betting odds from the betting sites to offer readers optimum value when wagering on this famed festival.
Readers will find not only the best value Royal Ascot 2025 odds but also the latest prices for each day with real-time updates in the run to and throughout the meeting.
The best odds for Royal Ascot come from our recommended horse racing betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
How do I Find The Best Royal Ascot Odds?
Bettors can find the latest Royal Ascot odds for each and every race on this page, with the best price for each horse displayed.
The odds for each race will change regularly, and those alterations made by horse racing betting sites will be reflected in our Royal Ascot odds via live updates.
We take odds from all the major online bookmakers, so our up-to-the-minute Royal Ascot odds give bettors the best chance of getting maximum value from their Ascot bets.
Royal Ascot Betting Odds - Day 3
Blink and you’ll miss it because we are already two days into the 2025 edition of Royal Ascot. But fear not, there’s plenty more to look forward to with seven top-class races scheduled for day three.
The Norfolk Stakes is always a fast and frenetic opener to day three and this year’s renewal should be no different with 16 juveniles set to line up, led by the odds-on favourite in the Royal Ascot betting odds, Charles Darwin.
The Ribblesdale Stakes is one of two Group 2 races on Thursday’s card and shapes up to be an open affair with a lack of consensus among Royal Ascot betting sites on which way this race could go.
The feature race of day three is the Ascot Gold Cup, where the best of the flat stayers will be looking to prove themselves and claim the crown vacated by the recently retired Kyprios.
Aidan O'Brien has an excellent record in this race and saddles the well-fancied Illinois, but John Gosden's Trawlerman is not without his fans and was second in this race last year.
