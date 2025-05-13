Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Figures from across the world of horse racing have rushed to pay tribute to Rachael Blackmore after the legendary Irish jockey announced her retirement on 12 May.

Blackmore, who became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in its 182-year history when she rode Minella Times in 2021, has called time on a glittering career that also included a Cheltenham Gold Cup win in 2022 and several other victories at Prestbury Park.

The 35-year-old said she felt the time was right to retire now – after two more wins at Cheltenham this year – but that she was “incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years”.

“I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible,” she said when announcing her decision.

And fellow jockey, Grand National and Gold Cup winner Paul Townend, said that Blackmore “smashed the barriers” in the sport.

"She won everything and gave me a big fright in a championship one season as well. She burst on the scene and had a relatively short career but then rode right at the top level.

"She was amazing and I wish her all the best for the future,” he added.

Patrick Mullins, winner of the 2025 Grand National, lived with Blackmore and her partner Brian Hayes for 10 years, and also praised Blackmore’s ability and range of success.

“I had a front row seat for the whole journey and it's been extraordinary and a privilege to watch," he said.

"She did it all, I don't think anyone has done it better. Her race record stands up with any of the best jockeys. She rode as many Cheltenham Festival winners as Richard Dunwoody, which is incredible.

"If you look back at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival when she had the six winners and was leading rider, I think she won a bumper, a hurdle, a chase from two miles to three miles. I think that week she showed she had the full array of talent and those four days were extraordinary - I don't think anyone has ridden Cheltenham better than she did that week.

"She was a woman for the big stage, but made her name on the small stage. To get to where she was from where she came from was extraordinary and it won't be the same without her,” he added.

open image in gallery Rachael Blackmore riding Bob Olinger celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2025 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle ( REUTERS )

In her retirement statement, Blackmore thanked trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon, who provided her with her first winner, and the Irishman was quick to praise the outgoing jockey.

“From the first day she started with me she was an amazing girl.

"The big thing she wanted to win was the point-to-point ladies' championship and I annoyed her because I took her out of that! That was her big aim though, no such thing as the Gold Cup or Grand National, just that title.

"I'm delighted she went out on her own terms, she rang me just before she released it and it brought tears to my eyes.

"She's an amazing woman. I was so lucky she came to me and I was able to provide her with her first winner. She won't leave racing because she loves horses, like us all,” he added.

Blackmore’s Gold Cup win came aboard A Plus Tard in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud, and director Richard Thompson said that it is difficult to put into words what the jockey achieved.

"The Gold Cup win, what a day. They gave me and the family and Cheveley Park one of the best days we've ever had on a racecourse without question.

"Rachael was obviously the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, it was a year after Covid and the crowds were back. Rachael winning the Gold Cup was the story and seeing her in the red, white and blue made it a day we'll never forget.

open image in gallery Rachael Blackmore with Minella Indo at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool ( David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire )

"It's an astonishing CV she built up, winning 18 Cheltenham Festival races, six for us including a Gold Cup.

"Cheveley Park's bond with Rachael will be there forever because of what she did for us at Cheltenham,” he added.

And JP McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry, added that Blackmore has "had an unbelievable career” having won the National on McManus-owned Minella Times.

"Winning the Grand National was an incredible day, she's won all the big races and she's retiring in one piece. I'm delighted for her,” he said.

Additional reporting from PA.