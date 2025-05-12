Legendary jockey Rachael Blackmore retires from racing: ‘I’m sad but also incredibly grateful’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachael Blackmore, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey, has retired from racing.

The 35-year-old shot to superstardom when she rode the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times to glory at the world's greatest steeplechase at Aintree in 2021, creating history as the first woman to do so in 182 years.

Blackmore enjoyed a “magical” double at Cheltenham this year but has now called time on a glittering career.

“My days of being a jockey have come to an end,” Blackmore said. "I feel the time is right. I'm sad but I'm also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible."

Prior to her Grand National triumph Blackmore had already become the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle aboard Honeysuckle that year and in 2022 she secured another first when steering A Plus Tard to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Having won the two-mile Champion Chase at the 2024 Festival with Captain Guinness, Bob Olinger's Stayers' Hurdle win in March meant Blackmore ticked off the final championship event at Cheltenham - a feat very few jockeys complete during their career and putting Blackmore further out on her own among female riders.

Her statement continued: "The people to thank are endless, it's not possible to mention everyone (as I don't want this to be another book) but I'm going to get a few names in here anyway and to everyone else, you know who you are, as they say.

"Firstly, my parents who provided me with the best childhood, and a pony I couldn't hold! This set the seed for a life of racing. Aidan Kennedy gave me my first ride in a point-to-point. I spent time riding out for Arthur Moore and Pat Doyle which I loved. Sam Curling and Liam Lennon were also big supporters as was Denise O' Shea, John Nicholson, Ellmarie Holden, Harry Smyth and Gigginstown House Stud.

"I rode my first winner for Shark Hanlon, who then helped me become champion conditional. I will be forever grateful to Shark for getting behind me, supporting me and believing in me when it would have been just as easy to look elsewhere. He was the catalyst for what was to come.

open image in gallery Rachael Blackmore stormed to victory on Minella Times at Aintree in 2021 ( PA Wire )

"A conversation between Eddie O'Leary and Henry de Bromhead in a taxi on the way to Aintree took my career to a whole new level. Eddie got me in the door at Knockeen, and what came next was unimaginable: Honeysuckle, A Plus Tard, Minella Indo, Captain Guinness, Bob Olinger, Minella Times, among many others... all with one thing in common - Henry de Bromhead.

"He's a phenomenal trainer, who brought out the best in me. Without Henry, my story is very different.

"To my sponsors over the years. Dornan, KPMG, Volvo, Betfair, PCI Insurance, thank you for your support. To Garry Cribbin, who looked after me as my agent since day one with professionalism and friendship. To Rebecca Matthews who managed (and hopefully will continue to manage!) the non-horse related requests. To Willie Mullins who provided me with success throughout my career.

"To all the team in Knockeen who do such incredible work looking after all the horses, without you and all the stable staff across the country, winners don't happen. To Davy Roche, whose help was invaluable when I was privileged enough to have a choice in a race.

open image in gallery Rachael Blackmore rode two high-priced winners on day three at Cheltenham Festival this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

"To all the amazing doctors, surgeons and physios who looked after me over the years. To all the wonderful owners who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to do what I love doing. To everyone I shared the weigh room with, I'll miss being in there with you.

"To all my great friends - you made winning special. Brian Hayes won't enjoy getting a mention, but he was more important to my career than I'll ever be able to thank him for.

"It is daunting, not being able to say that I am a jockey anymore... who even am I now! But I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I've had. To have been in the right place at the right time with the right people, and to have gotten on the right horses - because it doesn't matter how good you are without them. They have given me the best days of my life and to them I am most grateful."

PA contributed to this report