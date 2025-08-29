Friday racing tips: Best bets for Thirsk, Sandown & Salisbury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friday’s Racing Tips

Tinto (Thirsk, 15.38) – 0.5pts each-way @ 20/1 bet365

Strong Warrior (Thirsk, 16.08) - 0.5pts each-way @ 5/1 William Hill

Carron (Sandown Park, 15.50) – 0.5pts each-way @ 9/2 bet365

Keble Spirit (Sandown Park, 16.58) – 0.5pts each-way @ 4/1 bet365

Kotari (Salisbury, 19.43) – 1pt win @ 5/1 bet365

There are six meetings in the UK with Thirsk, Salisbury, Sandown, Newcastle, Ffos Las and Fontwell all hosting cards. I’ve been through the cards and the odds on betting sites to pick out my favourite Friday racing tips in the hope of getting the weekend off to a great start.

Ruby Lodge Care Home In Thirsk Handicap (Thirsk, 15.38)

This looks like a typically tricky Thirsk sprint handicap and cases can be made for several. I like one who is proven here and, in fact, won this race last year. Tinto has not had the best of times lately, finishing nearer last than first on his last three starts.

However, his best effort of the campaign preceded that over this C&D and it’s a course and distance he has won over on three occasions, all from marks a pound or two higher than Friday’s.

Trainer Michael Dods has his string in good nick and this could be the race in which we see a revival by this nine-year-old. He’s drawn in stall six, which is better than last year’s stall eight draw, so that’s another little positive on our side. He looks a sporting each-way play on horse racing betting sites to return to form.

Friday racing tip 1: Tinto (Thirsk, 15.38) – 0.5pts each-way @ 20/1 bet365

Constant Security Services Handicap (Thirsk, 16.08)

The unexposed Strong Warrior looks very interesting on being stepped up in trip for this. Richard Fahey’s three-year-old won his first two starts, an Ayr maiden (5f, good) and a Pontefract novice (6f, good) under a penalty.

Although a beaten favourite on his handicap debut at Windsor (6f, good to firm) in June, he found only one too good and showed continued improvement.

Highly tried on his latest start, he was sent off at 80/1 on horse racing betting apps for the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Although beaten more than seven lengths, he did meet with some traffic a couple of furlongs out and might have finished a place or two closer than he did.

He certainly wasn’t disgraced that day and he comes back to a handicap with the potential for further improvement up in trip and with a good draw. He can go close.

Friday racing tip 2: Strong Warrior (Thirsk, 16.08) - 0.5pts each-way @ 5/1 William Hill

Hwfa Williams - Founder Of Sandown Park Handicap (Sandown Park, 15.50)

Over at Sandown Park, there’s a competitive handicap over a mile in which Carron looks to have solid claims.

Charles Hills’ three-year-old has won twice over 7f this season, taking a Wolverhampton maiden in April and then comfortably accounting for his field in a 0-75 handicap at Leicester (good to firm) last month.

His only subsequent start saw him take on a field of older horses at Ripon, when he was stepped up to 1m and finished a two-length fifth of eight. He was slightly hampered in the closing stages there and could probably have finished closer than he did, granted a clear run in the final 100 yards or so.

He’s only had three handicap starts and I think there could be more to come from him both from this mark and over this trip.

Friday racing tip 3: Carron (Sandown Park, 15.50) – 0.5pts each-way @ 9/2 bet365

National Racehorse Week Handicap (Sandown Park, 16.58)

Sticking with Sandown and the final race on the card has thrown up another interesting handicap for horses rated 0-80.

With four last-time winners in the field the market may be well strong and that can help us get some value about Keble Spirit who, given his connections, may otherwise have gone off shorter.

Trained by the Gosdens, this Too Darn Hot gelding showed a bit of promise on his second start in a Newmarket maiden (1m, good to soft) last October. After a low key return on the Polytrack in the spring, he won at the first attempt in handicaps, at Yarmouth (1m2f, good to firm) in April.

He improved again when being sent here for a similar race to this last month, keeping on up the hill for third. Aside from the winner’s next run, the form of that race looks solid. Keble Spirit has since been gelded and it would be no surprise if there’s a fair bit more to come from him over this trip.

Friday racing tip 4: Keble Spirit (Sandown Park, 16.58) – 0.5pts each-way @ 4/1 bet365

Kingsclere 'Sally Hits 90' Handicap (Salisbury, 19.43)

There’s one of interest on Salisbury’s evening card and it comes in the shape of the six-year-old Katari, trained by Gary and Josh Moore.

His three wins have come over trips shorter than this 1m6f but he has some respectable form when tried over this far and he’s dropped to a handy mark after a strong of defeats.

He won’t mind if the forecast rain gets into the ground either and he looks capable of winning at this slightly lower level than his recent races.

Friday racing tip 5: Katari (Salisbury, 19.43) – 1pt win @ 5/1 bet365

Gamble responsibly

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.