Friday Racing Tips

It’s day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting at Newmarket and I’ve got five to follow at HQ on Friday afternoon, each accompanied by the best odds available from betting sites.

BoyleSports British EBF Rosemary Stakes (Newmarket, 13.15)

This looks like a competitive Listed contest but it could provide a winning opportunity for ELWATEEN, who can make a drop in grade count.

The Saeed Bin Suroor-trained three-year-old built on last year’s debut success when running really well in the 1,000 Guineas over C&D (good to firm) in May, finishing just over two lengths behind the winner Desert Flower.

Connections then sent her to Epsom for the Oaks where she was held up and ridden to get the trip but didn’t appear to see it out, being beaten more than 12 lengths.

Back at Newmarket and on the July Course, she returned to a mile for the Falmouth (good to firm). She didn’t appear to have any strong excuses that day, though maybe she did a little to much too early. Either way, she was again comfortably held at the elite level.

There’s nothing in opposition in this race that has the ability of some of the leading players in those Group 1 races and she should be much more comfortable at this level. Never Let Go and Protest are two potential dangers.

Friday racing tip 1: Elwateen (Newmarket 13.15) – 2pts win @ 7/2 Betfred

Princess Royal Stakes (Newmarket, 13.50)

She’s likely to head the market on horse racing betting sites for this but that shouldn’t diminish the chance of SPIRITED STYLE, who has some very strong form to her name coming into this Group 3 contest.

Unraced as a juvenile, she made a pleasing debut at Ascot (1m2f, good to firm) in May, before making a big step up on that when scoring at Haydock (1m2f, good to firm) a couple of weeks later.

Switching here, she won the Listed Aphrodite Stakes with something to spare (1m4f, good to soft) in July and looked cherry ripe for a step up in grade. Unfortunately, when that came in the German Oaks last month, she disappointed on ground that may have been too soft for her.

She’s out of a three-time Group 1 winner and there looks to be untapped potential within. I think she can capitalise on this return to a lower grade.

Friday racing tip 2: Spirited Style (Newmarket, 13.50) – 2pts win @ William Hill

BoyleSports Home Of Early Payout Rockfel Stakes (Newmarket, 14.25)

Potentially a very good renewal of this Group 2 contest, with the likes of Touleen, Zanthos and Awaken all probably destined for better things, irrespective of the outcome.

However, the suggestion is THE PRETTIEST STAR. She put up a more than eye-catching debut performance, when well backed and romping home by more than four lengths in a Nottingham fillies’ maiden last month (6f, good).

She was plenty green enough that day and should be capable of significant improvement both for that experience and also for the step up in trip.

Friday racing tip 3: The Prettiest Star (Newmarket, 14.25) – 1pt win @ 11/2 William Hill

BoyleSports Daily Racing Rewards Joel Stakes (Newmarket, 15.00)

Opera Ballo is likely to be a warm order on betting apps for this Group 2 contest, having won the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown Park in May (1m, good; first-time hood) and then followed up under a penalty in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes on the July Course (1m, good to firm) last time.

The Ghaiyyath colt has achieved more than the rest of the field and is entitled to head the market but a better value alternative looks to be ZEUS OLYMPIOS. He’s been a winning favourite on all three starts to date, taking a Kempton Park maiden (7f, AW), destroying the field in a Thirsk novice event (1m, good to firm) last month and then being the decisive winner of Haydock’s Superior Mile Stakes (1m, good) earlier this month.

There were still signs of greenness that day and Karl Burke’s colt really does look to have potential to go on to better things, starting with this.

Friday racing tip 4: Zeus Olympios (Newmarket, 15.00) – 2pts win @ 3/1 Ladbrokes

BoyleSports Handicap (Newmarket, 16.45)

Plenty in with chances here but the one I like at a price is MYTHICAL GUEST, who represents the in-form yard of George Margarson.

A course winner over 1m2f on fast ground, three of his best four efforts have been on one or the other Newmarket courses, while a sound surface clearly suits.

The five-year-old has been in decent form of late, being a close fourth at York on his penultimate start (1m, good to firm) and probably running as well as could be expected when 18/1 and just over three lengths fourth on ground that wouldn’t have been ideal at Yarmouth (1m1f, soft) recently.

At 12/1 at the time of writing, he looks worth an each-way play.

Friday racing tip 5: Mythical Guest (Newmarket, 16.45) – 0.5pts each-way @ 12/1 Betway

