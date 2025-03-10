Cheltenham Placepot Tips For Day One of The Festival

Day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival opens with a cracking renewal of the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.20pm) and all eyes will be on Kopek Des Bordes and how he copes with the pre-race atmosphere.

In fairness to the red-hot ante-post favourite on betting sites, his excitable nature didn’t seem to have too much impact on his level of performance at the Dublin Racing Festival last time and the one notable aspect of that display was the improvement in his jumping from his previous debut outing over hurdles.

Romeo Coolio is also worth including in the perm as he is a solid galloper with a touch of star quality who boasts good experience of the Festival courtesy of his second in last year’s bumper.

Majborough is the second of three well-backed Willie Mullins favourites on the card and another which could hold all the aces in the Arkle (2.00pm).

He has looked tremendously impressive in both starts over fences to date and was a good winner of the Triumph Hurdle last March.

Super-sub Jango Baie is no Sir Gino – sadly sidelined and missing from the line up for his trainer – but he boasts winning form round Cheltenham and should finish off the race strongly. He could also get placed and offers some insurance if the favourite underperforms.

The Ultima Chase (2.40pm) is a tough heat for placepot players to negotiate, but the younger less-exposed horses have a good record in recent renewals, so Broadway Boy and The Changing Man make plenty of appeal, while Henry’s Friend is also improving at the right time.

Lossiemouth dominates the market on horse racing betting sites in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (3.20pm) and should make a bold bid to defend her crown if her fall at Leopardstown last time hasn’t dented her confidence.

The drying ground should play to the strengths of Take No Chances and she could outrun her odds with her form behind Wodhooh and Joyeuse here in December giving her a frame chance.

It is hard to envisage a scenario where both Constitution Hill and Brighterdaysahead are unplaced in an intriguing Unibet Champion Hurdle (4.00pm) so both make the perm, even if it is tempting to banker one of them.

The final leg looks another tricky event for backers with 22 juveniles vying for four places in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4.40pm). At least Stencil and Total Look have experience of the track and look to have the confirmations and ability to cope with one of the most well-contested handicaps of the week.

The duo both make the cut along with recent Southwell scorer Liam Swagger, who appreciated having the cheekpieces refitted on the level last time and looks overpriced for a team that is excellent with their juveniles.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

1.20

5 Kopek Des Bordes

6 Romeo Coolio

2.00

1 Jango Baie

3 Majborough

2.40

3 Broadway Boy

8 Henry’s Friend

13 The Changing Man

3.20

9 Lossiemouth

11 Take No Chances

4.00

2 Constitution Hill

6 Brighterdaysahead

4.40

4 Stencil

5 Total Look

13 Liam Swagger

2x2x3x2x2x3 = 144 lines

