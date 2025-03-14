Cheltenham Gold Cup preview from The Independent's racing correspondent Sam Turner

Cheltenham Gold Cup day has finally arrived to bring the 2025 Cheltenham Festival to an inevitable dramatic close with history on the line for the legendary Galopin Des Champs.

Back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024 for Paul Townend aboard the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin des Champs has already cemented the pair as one of the festival’s iconic duos but if they can make it three Gold Cups on the spin, they will join a short list of horse-jockey duos to achieve that remarkable treble. Since the turn of the century, it’s only Jim Culloty and Best Mate that have done so.

Townend is already the joint most successful Gold Cup jockey of all time, but there are plenty of talented rivals desperate to take his crown, including JJ Slevin on second favourite Banbridge and Mark Walsh aboard Inothewayurthinkin.

And there are plenty of other fascinating contests as Sam Twiston-Davies is aboard the favourite East India Dock in the first race of the day, the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle where Henry De Bromhead’s talented mare The Big Westerner leads the betting.

Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from the final day of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below: