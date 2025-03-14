Cheltenham Gold Cup LIVE: Day 4 tips, races and latest odds as Galopin Des Champs eyes history today
Paul Townend chases history aboard Galopin des Champs in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Gold Cup day has finally arrived to bring the 2025 Cheltenham Festival to an inevitable dramatic close with history on the line for the legendary Galopin Des Champs.
Back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024 for Paul Townend aboard the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin des Champs has already cemented the pair as one of the festival’s iconic duos but if they can make it three Gold Cups on the spin, they will join a short list of horse-jockey duos to achieve that remarkable treble. Since the turn of the century, it’s only Jim Culloty and Best Mate that have done so.
Townend is already the joint most successful Gold Cup jockey of all time, but there are plenty of talented rivals desperate to take his crown, including JJ Slevin on second favourite Banbridge and Mark Walsh aboard Inothewayurthinkin.
And there are plenty of other fascinating contests as Sam Twiston-Davies is aboard the favourite East India Dock in the first race of the day, the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle where Henry De Bromhead’s talented mare The Big Westerner leads the betting.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from the final day of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
Gold Cup day...
It’s Gold Cup day and this is the scene at Keynsham railway station. Groups of suited racegoers already sinking cans and bottles of lager at 8.30am. “I’m already hanging,” laughs one man as he takes a gulp from his can.
With it being the climax of the festival week and tickets sold out, public transport in the Bristol region is busy this morning, and there is a jovial atmosphere already, despite the first race being some five hours away.
On the docket today...
It’s a big old day at Cheltenham. Here’s the full schedule, headlined by the signature Gold Cup
Friday, 14 March - Gold Cup Day (all times GMT)
1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m1f | 8 hurdles | New Course
2.00: BetMGM County Hurdle (Grade 3) Race conditions: £98,370 (2024) | 2m1f| 8 hurdles | New Course
2.40: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course
3.20: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course
4.00: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) Race conditions: £625,000 | 3m2½f | 22 fences | New Course
4.40: St James’s Place Hunter Chase (Listed) Race conditions: £50 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course
5.20: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle Race conditions: £75,000 | 2m4½f | 10 hurdles | New Course
Cheltenham Festival crowds plummet as fans choose cheap flights to Benidorm instead
Cheltenham Festival recorded its lowest single-day attendance in over three decades on Wednesday, with just shy of 42,000 racegoers, as the festival struggles to make up the numbers amid soaring costs.
The ‘Style Wednesday’ crowd of 41,949 – a 5,000 drop from last year – was the smallest since 1993, when just 40,662 turned out, according to BBC Sport.
The crowd on Tuesday’s opening day of racing was also lower than in previous years – 55,498 compared to 60,181 at last year’s meeting.
Soaring accommodation prices in and around the racecourse, as well as the cost of tickets, travel to Cheltenham, plus food and drink prices at the venue have all played their part in driving away fans – with many choosing to travel abroad, notably to Benidorm and other Spanish holiday destinations, to get the festival experience on a smaller budget
Galopin Des Champs poised and primed for next act of Cheltenham glory
What does it mean to make history? To achieve such accomplishments in a lifetime that others are compelled to scribe down your achievements so that future generations know how extraordinary you were.
Most of us don’t come close to such recognition but for a select few there are moments when history comes knocking, when expectation weighs heavily on the shoulders and the spotlight of legacy shines firmly on them. This is the fate that awaits jockey Paul Townend and Galopin Des Champs at the Cheltenham Festival this week.
BHA defends series of false starts at Cheltenham
British Horseracing Authority starter Robbie Supple has defended existing procedures after a series of unsatisfactory starts at the Cheltenham Festival.
Tuesday's Ultima Handicap Chase required three attempts to get underway while Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase had a standing start, a factor which Nico de Boinville felt had impacted on eventual second and hot favourite Jonbon's chances.
There was further incident in the very first race on day three when Willie Mullins' Maughreen whipped around as the runners were sent on their way at the second time of asking, putting paid to her chances.
After finishing second aboard Sixandahalf in the opening Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle in which the Maughreen incident occurred, Keith Donoghue said: "I think the starters are trying to stay with the rules that they have when they have seven runners, but with 24 runners there, you're not going to get them all to walk in in a line.
"I think they have to use their heads sometimes and just drop the flag and let them go when it looks reasonable enough."
Rachael Blackmore’s ‘magical’ double leads Irish surge on St. Patrick’s Thursday
Rachael Blackmore ended her 2025 Cheltenham Festival drought with a delightful double that kickstarted a green wave of Irish winners on St. Patrick’s Thursday.
Blackmore, the first woman to become leading jockey at the festival with six victories in 2021, had endured a lean opening two days with only last year’s Champion Chase winner, Captain Guinness, giving her hope of victory but even he would ultimately finish third.
And, her day three rides offered little promise of success with the bookmakers offering high odds for all three of Envoi Allen, Air Of Entitlement and Bob Olinger before racing began.
Yet riding the latter two to victory delivered Blackmore more success at this ‘magical’ meeting and helped the Irish trainers to win five of the seven races.
Cheltenham Gold Cup Day
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The 2025 Festival comes to an end with the biggest race of the week.
Galopin Des Champs will go for history as Paul Townend tries to steer the Willie Mullins steed to a historic third straight Gold Cup triumph.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
