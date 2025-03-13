Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cheltenham Festival is back, and neither snow nor rain will keep the horses from running. Races continue as we gear up for the weekend, with one of the most hotly anticipated races of the event coming in the shape of Friday evening’s Gold Cup, where Galopin Des Champs is eyeing up a history-making third title. He would be just the fifth horse to manage the feat.

Day three was not short of entertainment as Bob Olinger took an unlikely win in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and rank outsider Air Of Entitlement was first over the line in the day’s opening race.

Friday, though, promises to be among the best of the weekend so far. The last race of the day will see one of the Festival’s highest-rated horses in Kopeck de Mee vie for a first title of the weekend in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

The Gold Cup will, of course, be the event of the day, though the question will be whether Galopin Des Champs can be upset by the likes of Banbridge and Inothewayurthinking.

Our racing expert Sam Turner will be at Cheltenham all week, plus legendary former jockey Ruby Walsh has shared his tips with Paddy Power while Oli Bell and Ed Chamberlin have given their Thursday picks to Sky Bet:

Day four, Gold Cup – Friday, 14 March

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m1f | 8 hurdles | New Course

Ruby Walsh’s tip: East India Dock (2/1)

“Willie Mullins has 11 runners in this race and Paul Townend has opted for Lady Vega Allen. He’s the top one for Willie but I fancy East India Dock. I really liked his win on Cheltenham Trials Day. I love the way he jumps, I love his attitude and the way he tries. He’s gutsy, he’s tough and he can get the better of Lulamba.”

Sam Turner’s tip: East India Dock (2/1)

“A larger field than in recent years with Willie Mullins saddling nearly two thirds of an 18-strong contingent. Britain provides just six of the runners, but they look to boast a stranglehold with East India Dock and Ascot winner Lulamba both holding strong claims. The former gains the nod as he was a highly talented flat performer when trained by James Fanshawe and he has carried that level on to his new vocation, winning twice in highly impressive fashion at today’s venue, including by 10 lengths last time. Of those at bigger prices, recent Gowran scorer Blue Lemons could outrun his odds.”

2.00: BetMGM County Hurdle (Grade 3) Race conditions: £98,370 (2024) | 2m1f| 8 hurdles | New Course

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Ndaawi (14/1)

“I expect the winner to come from one of the five-year-olds like Lark In The Mornin, Kargese, Ndaawi and Ethical Diamond. I can see why Paul has gone for Kargese and while he could go close, the price is gone unfortunately. Gordon Elliott’s Ndaawi is a bigger price and he offers more value. He’s five and he looks ahead of the handicapper.”

Sam Turner’s tip: Valgrand (13/2)

“Kargese has been well found in the market – her price collapsed as soon as Paul Townend was confirmed as rider – but her form in last year’s Triumph Hurdle and at Aintree behind Sir Gino makes her an enticing prospect off her current mark. Last year’s winner Absurde wouldn’t be out of place in a Champion Hurdle, while another Closutton inmate, Ethical Diamond, has been well touted for this race. Willie Mullins or Dan Skelton have won nine of the last 10 runnings so the lightly raced Valgrand narrowly gains the vote providing the ground remains on the good side. Given the form of Gary & Josh Moore and with bookmakers offering enhanced place terms, Hansard also catches the eye with the cheekpieces applied.”

2.40: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Dinoblue (11/10)

“I’m with Dinoblue but I’m not massively confident! This could be another race where we get a bit of a surprise.”

Sam Turner’s tip: Dinoblue (11/10)

“Dinoblue sets a good standard here and ought to atone for her narrow defeat in this event 12 months ago. She was ridden to see out the trip on that occasion and arguably gave Limerick Lace a little too much rope at the head of affairs. She warmed up for Cheltenham with a snug defeat of Allegorie De Vassy at Naas and must surely go close again. Limerick Lace has been struggling to recapture last year’s form but the cheekpieces maybe the catalyst to an improved showing.”

open image in gallery Will Dinoblue win the Mares Chase? ( PA )

3.20: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Jasmin De Vaux (8/1); Argento Boy (each way) (12/1)

“Jasmin De Vaux needs to improve but the track will help with his jumping. He has a great chance and Argento Boy could be worth keeping on side at a bigger price. Rachael Blackmore rides and he wasn’t that far behind The Big Westerner in a maiden hurdle at the end of last year. He’s an each-way play but the race should shape up perfectly for Jasmin De Vaux.”

Sam Turner’s tip: Jet Blue (6/1)

“The Big Westerner has a pedigree to win this given she is a half-sister to 2023 winner Stay Away Fay and she was highly impressive in graded company at Limerick on Boxing Day. However, racing experience can be a valuable attribute in this race so Jet Blue gains the vote as he won with a degree of authority here on his debut for new connections, improving markedly for the step up to three miles. Intense Approach is another with abundant experience and he relishes good ground so could prove a threat with Sean Bowen on board.”

Oli Bell and Ed Chamberlin’s tip: Derryhassen Paddy (17/2)

Oli Bell: “My bet of the day comes in the Albert Bartlett trained by Lucinda Russell, who's already a winner here at Cheltenham with Myretown. I love Derryhassen Paddy – I love this horse, I think his run at Windsor when he won was really good cause I don't think he handled the track and he's a big price. I think he'll run well. Lucinda Russell does brilliantly with these types of horses. He's my big, big fancy on Gold Cup Day, which should be like the rest of the week here at Cheltenham, absolutely incredible.”

Ed Chamberlin: “Day 4, best bet of the day. I don't agree on many things with Oli Bell – he could be like an annoying younger brother, but unfortunately I do on this, and that's Derryhassen Paddy in the Albert Bartlett. I think Lucinda Russell thinks this horse might be the best she's ever had. She's had some very good horses – looks a decent price.”

4.00: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) Race conditions: £625,000 | 3m2½f | 22 fences | New Course

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Galopin Des Champs (8/15)

“I hope Galopin Des Champs wins as he’s an incredible horse. Inothewayurthinkin is the danger to him as he’s guaranteed to stay and he’ll come home well. Galopin Des Champs should win as he should have far too many gears for the rest of these. A forecast of Galopin Des Champs to beat Inothewayurthinkin could be an extra value pick.”

Sam Turner’s tip: Galopin Des Champs (8/15)

“A week ago, the prospect of a soft surface and a real test at the trip looked to be perfect conditions for Galopin Des Champs to complete an historic hat-trick in the blue riband event. However, a dry forecast and the likelihood of spring ground have enhanced the chances of King George hero Banbridge seeing out today’s trip, while the supplemented Inothewayurthinkin, seven lengths behind Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown, has added further depth to a race which looked a little thin on competition a fortnight ago. The reigning champion should still have too much class for this field as he is so tactically versatile and jumps brilliantly in the main, although after some of the high- profile jumping failures this week, nothing is taken for granted. The best outsiders look to be Ahoy Senior, who is reported in good shape following a wind operation, and The Real Whacker who wasn’t disgraced behind Banbridge on Boxing Day at Kempton. Backing them each-way in the markets without the favourite could be the way to go.”

open image in gallery Galopin Des Champs is the favourite to win the Gold Cup ( Getty Images )

Oli Bell’s tip: Galopin Des Champs (8/15)

Oli Bell: “Friday at Cheltenham, Gold Cup Day, the blue ribbon of the week where Galopin Des Champs is hoping to make history and win three Gold Cups. I think he’ll do it – I love the horse, and I think he deserves his place in the pantheon of Cheltenham greats.”

4.40: St James’s Place Hunter Chase (Listed) Race conditions: £50 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Angels Dawn (NAP) (10/3)

“Angels Dawn’s form at Cheltenham is outstanding. She won the Kim Muir a couple of years ago and she would have placed in last year’s race if she didn’t fall two out. I’ll keep her on side.”

Sam Turner’s tip: Fairly Famous (10/1)

“Another big field for backers to sift through, but the vibes for previous Festival scorer Angels Dawn are strong and she arrives here in great form again having won both her starts in points this term, including a decisive defeat of the well-regarded Ryehill who reopposes. The drier ground will play to the strengths of the progressive Willitgoahead who impressed with his jumping at Thurles last time, while a sounder surface should also showcase the abilities of Fairly Famous who is unbeaten in two starts at this venue and could spring a mini surprise for his talented trainer/rider.”

5.20: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle Race conditions: £75,000 | 2m4½f | 10 hurdles | New Course

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Kopeck De Mee (9/4)

“Kopeck De Mee is better than a 136 horse but it’s hard to know how good he actually is! All of his form in France has been on soft ground though. The question is how much better than a mark of 136 does he need to be to win this race. He has a great mentality and he’ll be an easy ride. I’m not going to go against him.”

Sam Turner’s tip: Doyen Quest (28/1)

“Punters must wait until the final race for one of the biggest hype horses of the meeting, Kopeck De Mee. The five-year-old has yet to race outside of France but has accumulated a strong body of work in his native country prior to joining Willie Mullins, with the perception being he is a very well-handicapped horse. Wodhooh has had this race as her target since a smooth course and distance success before Christmas where the talented duo Joyeuse and Take No Chances were among her victims. Others which catch the eye in a highly competitive affair include No Questions Asked and The Enabler with the latter expected to improve for the return to today’s trip. Doyen Quest also looks hugely overpriced with the cheekpieces applied given he beat Gowel Road comfortably here before Christmas.”