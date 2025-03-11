Touching reason why Cheltenham Festival’s opening race has been renamed after jockey’s shock death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The opening race of the Cheltenham Festival has been renamed in memory of Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan who passed away in February due to injuries caused by a fall.

The 24-year-old O’Sullivan died on February 16, after coming off his horse, Wee Charlie, at Thurles racecourse when he was one of three fallers at the final fence of a two-mile handicap chase.

He was taken to hospital via air ambulance and spent 10-days in an intensive care unit but did not recover from his injuries.

The first race of the festival is usually the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle but has now been named the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle as a tribute to the jockey.

O'Sullivan won this race aboard Marine Nationale two years ago and he was leading jockey on the opening day at Cheltenham in 2023 after a second victory atop Jazzy Matty.

Cheltenham chief executive Guy Lavender said: "When you read the heartfelt tributes paid to him, you can see how highly regarded he was in the racing community on both sides of the Irish Sea and beyond.

"Given that it was at Cheltenham that Michael enjoyed his biggest success as a rider back on that magical Tuesday afternoon in 2023, we felt it was only right to pay tribute to Michael in this way."

Jockeys stand for a minute's silence in memory of Michael O'Sullivan at Fairyhouse Racecourse ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

O’Sullivan’s family added: "We are deeply proud of Michael's incredible talent and the legacy he left in the world of racing.

"Renaming the race that marked the pinnacle of his career is a fitting tribute to his skill, dedication, and passion for the sport.

"As a family, we have always admired Michael's achievements both on and off the track, and it means so much to us to see his talent recognised in this way. The outpouring of tributes over the past week has been a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.

"We would like to sincerely thank The Jockey Club and Sky Bet for giving us this opportunity to honour Michael's memory and celebrate his remarkable career."