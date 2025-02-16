Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died after suffering a fall at Thurles Racecourse on February 6.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) announced the passing of the 24-year-old jockey who died in the morning of February 16 after 10 days in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital.

O’Sullivan was riding Wee Charlie in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase when he, along with two other jockeys, fell over the final fence.

The meeting was subsequently abandoned as an air ambulance was called to take O’Sullivan to hospital where he passed away as a results of his injuries.

The IHRB’s chief medical officer, Dr Jennfier Pugh, released a statement which reads: “Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital. We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital.

“Michael’s family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around. Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

“Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O’Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time.”

O’Sullivan was a rising name in the horse racing world and his first win under rules came at Cork in 2018 when he guided Wilcosdiana to a 47-length victory in a hunter chase. In 2019 he became an under-21 champion rider on the point-to-point circuit and turned professional in September 2022.

His first successes as a professional included a notable winner at the Harvest Festival at Listowel aboard the Magnor Glory – in the same month he turned professional – and just three days later he steered Enniskerry to a Grade Three success for owner-trainer Barry Connell in the Kilbegnet Novice Chase at Roscommon.

Combining with Connell was a strong partnership for O’Sullivan with the pair winning the Royal Bond Novices’ Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with Marine Nationale, while Good Land was a Grade One winner for the team at the Dublin Racing Festival.

O’Sullivan’s most famous outing was at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, for as well as Marine Nationale’s victory, he also triumphed atop Gordon Elliott’s Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

That year he was crowned champion conditional in Ireland with 32 winners, in what was his debut professional campaign.

During his career, O’Sullivan rode 90 winners in Ireland and five in Great Britain, with his most recent headline success coming with Willie Mullins-trained Embassy Gardens in the Grade Three New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore.

Darragh O’Loughlin, CEO of the IHRB, said: “Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom. Michael will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Our hearts go out to Michael’s family, especially his parents Bernadette and William and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly.”

The fixture at Punchestown on Sunday and the Point-to-Point fixtures have been cancelled as a sign of respect.

PA contributed to this article.