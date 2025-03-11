Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Tips, odds and results as racing gets underway on Day 1
Follow all the action on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival as the ‘greatest show on turf’ gets underway
The “greatest show on turf” kicks off today with Champion Day, with non-stop action over the next four days as the best jockeys, trainers and horses descend on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
Today’s opener will be followed by Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday and finally the showpiece event, Gold Cup Day, which brings the Festival to its close on Friday. Fans can look forward to 28 races across the four days and a compelling battle between British and Irish trainers as they vie for supremacy.
Last year, Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs took the Gold Cup honours and, with jockey Paul Townend, won the prestigious race for a second consecutive year. He’s the favourite to claim a hat-trick of three straight wins this year but, before then, Mullins has the chance to open his 2025 Festival account with Lossiemouth, who has made a last-minute switch from Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle to race the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on the same day.
The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as the Festival unfolds.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips and the latest odds from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
How the Cheltenham Festival reveals the underlying reasons behind the dominance of Irish trainers
In March every year jockeys, trainers, owners and fans flock to Prestbury Park for the ultimate horse racing show as the Cheltenham Festival brings the National Hunt jump racing season to a thrilling conclusion.
Every jockey, owner and trainer tailors their season to peak at the festival and throughout the week there’s a good-natured rivalry between those from Ireland and Great Britain to see who performs strongest.
But in recent times, it’s been no contest at all.
Michael Jones dissects the Cheltenham dominance of Irish trainers in recent times:
How Cheltenham Festival reveals reasons behind Ireland’s racing dominance
Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips: Experts on best bets and 12 horses to watch on day one
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has arrived and the opening day could see Constitution Hill deliver for punters in the Champion Hurdle, though Brighterdaysahead is also fancied by many.
As ever, Willie Mullins has a number of live contenders in each race and has made the intriguing decision to run Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle instead of the Champion Hurdle.
Here are tips and horses to watch from the experts ahead of day one:
Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips, best bets and horses to watch on day one
What is a handicap? A brief guide to horseracing jargon for Cheltenham Festival
The Cheltenham Festival is a rare occasion when the world of horseracing breaks into the collective consciousness of the general public.
It starts with Champion Day on March 11 before Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday, and Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday 14.
Along with the Grand National in April, Cheltenham attracts the eyes of many people who would otherwise be disengaged by the regular horseracing meetings up and down the country. It is a festival that all can enjoy but the terminology can be a bit confusing for those who only tune in once or twice a year.
Below we break down everything we think you’ll need to know to get the most out of the Cheltenham Festival this year:
What is a handicap? A brief guide to horseracing jargon for Cheltenham Festival
How can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV and is there a live stream?
You can watch the first six races of each day at the Cheltenham Festival with the ITV1 broadcast, while full coverage of the meet, including the final race of each day is only available through a Racing TV subscription.
Both ITV and Racing TV provide live streams for the coverage through their apps and websites, while fans can of course tune on via the traditional television broadcast. Several online betting sites will also be streaming the event, but in most cases a funded betting account is required.
Cheltenham Festival weather forecast and ground prediction
The weather can be crucial to results, with punters studying the going days and hours out from each race. If the course is heavy, then expect a real test of the horse’s stamina, though the forecast currently suggests a quicker track due to a dry spell just before and throughout the festival.
The forecast looks good during the week: the BBC shows light cloud and a gentle breeze on day one, sleet and a gentle breeze on day two, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on day three and day four for the Gold Cup.
Cheltenham Festival weather: Latest forecast including Gold Cup day
Ruby Walsh's tips for Day 1 at Cheltenham Festival
The legendary Ruby Walsh has shared his Cheltenham Festival Day 1 tips with Paddy Power:
4.00: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £450,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course
Ruby Walsh - Brighterdaysahead (Champion Hurdle) – 15/8
She [Brighterdaysahead] blew me away in Leopardstown – I was watching it thinking, you’re going too fast, you’re going too fast, you’re going too fast the whole way, and all of a sudden, they were going too fast for the pacemaker, he falls in a hole going to the third last, King Of Kingsfield, the next minute the mare picks up, heads on to the second last and away with her off the bend again. It’s the one hurdle performance this year that you went ‘Jesus.’
4.40: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course
Ruby Walsh - Beyond Your Dreams (Fred Winter) – 6/1
“I’ll have to go for a price so I’ll go for Beyond Your Dreams [in the Fred Winter]. I think the obvious ones early in the card – Kopek Des Bordes [Supreme], Majborough [Arkle] but look if you’re going for something at some bit of a price.”
You can follow all the latest Cheltenham odds here:
Cheltenham Odds | Cheltenham Festival Odds for 2024
Cheltenham Festival race card, dates, start times and full four-day schedule
With seven races per day the action is non-stop at Cheltenham. Fans will look out for 13 of the races run at Grade 1 standard, while five are run as Grade 2s, six Grade 3s and the other four are Listed.
Here’s the full race card, start times, and schedule for the Festival:
Cheltenham Festival 2025 race card and full four-day schedule
Full schedule: Tuesday, 11 March - Champion Day
Here’s the full schedule for Day 1, with the first race of the Festival kicking off at 1.20pm.
1.20pm : Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m½f| 8 hurdles | Old Course
2.00pm: My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) Race conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course
2.40pm: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m1f | 20 fences | Old Course
3.20pm: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4f | 10 hurdles | Old Course
4.00pm: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £450,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course
4.40pm: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course
5.20pm: National Hunt Chase Race conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments