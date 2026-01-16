Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday racing tip

Imperial Bede (12.15, Haydock Park) – 1pt win @ SP

Myretown (14.00, Haydock Park) – 2pts win @ 2/1 ( bet365 )

Dalston Lad (14.35, Haydock Park) – 3pts win @ 10/3 ( Ladbrokes )

Akimos (15.10, Haydock Park) – 1pt each-way @ 10/1 ( William Hill )

Neon Moon (14.20, Ascot) – 1pt each-way @ 10/1 (bet365)

It’s looking like a pretty special Saturday ahead and I’ve got five best bets for the meetings at Ascot and Haydock Park, including a runner in the Peter Marsh Chase.

Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap Chase (Haydock Park, 12.15)

This looks quite an open contest on paper and it might be the opportunity IMPERIAL BEDE needs to get back to winning ways.

The Jackdaws Castle inmate has dropped a total of 6lb for two starts this season and is now fully 10lb lower than when we last saw him win. This is his optimum trip and conditions won’t be a problem for him. JP McManus has had to be patient with him and that can be rewarded this time.

Saturday racing tip 1: Imperial Bede – 1pt win @ SP

Sky Bet Peter Marsh Handicap Chase (Haydock Park, 14.00)

At the risk of following this horse off cliffs and with the greatest respect to the improving Konfusion, MYRETOWN is taken on betting sites to get back to winning ways in this £100,000 premier handicap.

Regulars will know how keen I’ve been on the Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore-trained nine-year-old, since the early part of last season. What happened to him at Newbury was extraordinary. I’ve watched it back again and he was jumping superbly up front until taking off way too soon and crashing out towards the end of the first circuit.

I’m trusting in that very good team way up north of the border to have him back in the best of order and I think the 3lb he receives from Rehearsal Chase winner Konfusion could be key.

Having said that, the presence of Sue Smith and Joel Parkinson’s runner does certainly cause concern, as a stable that is not one for making bold statements is wondering whether or not they have a Gold Cup horse on their hands. He’ll need to win this if that’s the case.

Saturday racing tip 2: Myretown – 2pts win @ 2/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap Hurdle (Haydock Park, 14.35)

Cases can be made for a number of runners in this field but I think the strongest of those is with the Dan Skelton-trained DALSTON LAD, who dotted up in novices’ company at Sedgefield last time (2m4f, good to soft), when first-time cheekpieces appeared to work.

That was a marked improvement from the six-year-old, who won two bumpers and a point, so stamina is clearly his forte. The step into handicap company is from a mark of 121 and, given the longer trip here looks bound to play to his strengths, he could look very well treated by 14.45 on Saturday. I like his chance.

Saturday racing tip 3: Dalston Lad – 3pts win @ 10/3 (Ladbrokes)

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap Hurdle (Haydock Park, 15.10)

Another open-looking heat sees a field of 17 declared, and at the time of writing, horse racing betting sites are going 11/2 the field.

Within it, I’d like to give another chance to AKIMOS, who is inexperienced but began his handicapping career with a very close second at Sandown (2m4f, good to soft) in November.

I fancied he’d fare better than that next time but he didn’t find much at the business end. That could have been down to the more testing ground at Leicester and with it being so early the handicapper has reacted by dropping him just 1lb.

Based on his first effort and with likely improvement to come given he’s a Nicky Henderson inmate, the 10/1 on offer on some betting apps about him for this third handicap start looks tempting. I’d recommend an each-way play and we’ll get four places. If he’s back in the sort of form he showed at Sandown then he’ll be bang there at the finish.

Saturday racing tip 4: Akimos – 1pt each-way @ 10/1 (William Hill)

bet365 Handicap Chase (Ascot, 14.20)

This looks a really good handicap on paper. We’ve sided with Vincenzo in both of his defeats this season, and he is again much respected here, but I’m not sure that at 9/4 on some horse racing betting apps he represents great value.

He may win but I’d rather look for an each-way price and I think I have found us one in the 10/1 available about C&D winner NEON MOON.

Admittedly, David Pipe’s yard hasn’t had the best back half of the week, with several of his string being pulled up but this ten-year-old doesn’t know that and I liked the way he jumped when winning here in November.

Either side of that, he’s just performed a couple of pounds below that level over 3m and I think the return to this stiff 2m5f, on ground that’s not too testing and with a nice racing weight of 10st 5lb, he can come back to form. As I say, he’s backable each-way at a double-figure price, from just 3lb higher than that C&D success.

Saturday racing tip 5: Neon Moon – 1pt each-way @ 10/1 (bet365)

