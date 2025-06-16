2025 Royal Ascot Specials: What colour will the Queen’s hat be and more royal bets

It’s Royal Ascot this week, with one of the social highlights of the summer beginning on Tuesday, 17 June at the famous racecourse.

The event has long been famed as one of the highlights of the year in horse racing, offering 35 top-quality races across five days, including eight Group 1 contests.

But plenty of the festival’s draw lies in its history and ties to the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II never missed the event during her reign and had 22 winners, the last of which was Tactical in 2020.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have carried on the Royals’ patronage of the event, enjoying their first winner with Desert Hero in 2023, and reports suggest that the pair could attend all five days of the festival in 2025.

And while horse racing betting sites are already primed and running plenty of Royal Ascot offers and promos focused on the racing, there are those bookmakers offering Royal Ascot specials aimed at the involvement of Charles and Camilla, including a market on the colour of attire and whether the Royals will saddle a winner this week.

Royal Ascot Specials Betting: Queen to go for blue?

One Royal Ascot special market offered by betting sites, such as William Hill, is on the colour of the Queen’s hat on the opening day, during what will be the 200th Royal Procession.

In 2024, Camilla wore an all-blue outfit, including a blue hat, as the King and Queen began the week’s action, and bookies are backing her to repeat the same hat colour for 2025, with odds of 5/2.

Colour of the Queen’s Hat on Day 1 of Royal Ascot Odds Blue 5/2 Pink 4/1 Yellow 5/1 Brown 7/1 White 7/1 Green 7/1 Purple 14/1 Black 16/1

*Odds supplied by William Hill

The Queen wore a white hat on other days last year, and odds are 7/1 that it will be the colour of choice on Tuesday.

Pink and yellow are the other popular options at 4/1 and 5/1, with shouts of green, brown and white offered at longer odds of 7/1.

Royal Ascot Specials Predictions: Blue is the colour for royals

The colour of the King’s tie is the other dress-related market on offer, with blue again the favourite at 7/4.

Colour of The King’s Tie on Day One Odds Blue 7/4 Pink 5/2 Yellow 4/1 Purple 7/1 Green 10/1 Red 12/1 Grey 16/1 White 25/1

*Odds supplied by William Hill

Last year, Charles opted for a light blue tie along with a standard grey suit, and the bookies reckon the King might go for a similar choice in 2025.

Pink is the next option at 5/2, with yellow, purple and green offered at 4/1, 7/1 and 10/1 respectively.

Given the King and Queen generally choose to colour coordinate their hat and tie combo, those wanting to have a bet on these markets on Royal Ascot betting sites may want to consider doubling up on the colour of their choice.

Royals hoping for more Ascot success

Perhaps the most interesting of the markets relating to the Royals is the ‘owner’ market, with odds of 5/4 that a horse owned by the King and Queen will win over the course of the festival.

In 2025, the Royals’ main hope could be Reaching High, a horse trained by Willie Mullins, who is the 7/2 favourite for the Ascot Stakes in the Royal Ascot odds at the time of publishing.

The King’s Falcon could also be running in the Golden Gates Stakes as the Royals look to bounce back after a winless Royal Ascot in 2024.

