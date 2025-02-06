Cheltenham Festival Lucky 15 Tips

Romeo Coolio – The Supreme Novices Hurdle (Tuesday, 1.20pm) – 6/1 William Hill (NRNB)

Bo Zenith – The Coral Cup Hurdle (Wednesday, 2.40pm) – 28/1 Betfred

Sixandahalf – The Ryanair Mares’ Novices Hurdle (Thursday, 1.20pm) – 7/2 BetVictor

McLaurey - The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Friday, 5.20pm) – 10/1 bet365 (NRNB)

Lucky 15 pays 4487/1 e/w with bet365

January is behind us; the nights are getting lighter and a scintillating weekend at the Dublin Racing Festival has served to fully wet the appetite for next month’s eagerly awaited Cheltenham Festival.

The natural ampitheatre at Prestbury Park plays host to four breath-taking days and 28 keenly-contested races as legends are made during a pulsating week at the home of National Hunt racing.

Backing a winner or two at the Festival never goes amiss and picking out four ante-post selections from betting sites and placing a bet like a Lucky 15 is a good way to spread the interest across all four days.

Our each-way four-fold works out at 4487/1 at bet365.

Romeo Coolio – The Supreme Novices Hurdle (Tuesday, 1.20pm)

Trying to oppose the monstrous Kopek Des Bordes after his Dubin Racing Festival rout may appear foolhardy and I concede he looks the most likely winner of this race judged on that brutal display at Leopardstown.

However, if there is one chink in his armour, it is a tendency to race a little enthusiastically and 70,000 enthusiastic Cheltenham patrons are going to make plenty of noise once the starter lets them go for the festival opener.

If Kopek Des Bordes does boil over a little, the talented Romeo Coolio could be the one to profit and he already has a Grade 1 success on his CV courtesy of a Christmas success at Leopardstown.

At 6/1 with William Hill (non runner no bet – nrnb) he looks a solid option to start to our each-way Lucky 15 given he is a progressive sort who already boasts Festival experience having finished second in last year’s bumper.

Bo Zenith – The Coral Cup Hurdle (Wednesday, 2.40pm)

Given the Coral Cup is such a tough race to win it is a testament to trainer Nicky Henderson that he has managed to land four of the last 15 runnings, while also providing a host of place horses, not least with Lucky Place 12 months ago when most of his horses were all but ruled out of the festival with illness.

In the lightly-raced Bo Zenith, the Lambourn handler looks to have an ideal candidate for this race, one with few miles on the clock who has already proved himself capable at the highest level.

Formerly trained by Gary Moore, Bo Zenith was touched off at Aintree last year in a Grade 1 Hurdle by Zenta (a winner recently) and has shaped with considerable promise in two starts for Henderson this season at Cheltenham and Aintree.

The selection left onlookers with the impression a stiffer test of stamina would suit on both occasions and is worth a second glance on betting apps given he looks like he is being brought to the boil nicely by his master trainer.

Sixandahalf – The Ryanair Mares’ Novices Hurdle (Thursday, 1.20pm)

Gavin Cromwell’s mare, Sixandahalf, made light work of 13 rivals on her hurdling bow at Fairyhouse in January, routing her field by upwards of 12 lengths.

Horse racing betting sites understandably acted swiftly, cutting Sixandahalf dramatically for this event and, given the data showcased her proficient jumping technique, I think she is more of a complete hurdler at this stage of the season than likely market rival Maugheen.

The selection is clearly a very talented horse from her body of work on the level and, as a daughter of 2015 Hardwicke Stakes winner Snow Sky, I would think she would be even better on spring ground.

McLaurey - The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Friday, 5.20pm)

The decision by Mark Walsh to ride at 10st 2lb aboard McLaurey on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival was rewarded in spades when his mount completed a snug success in the Listed handicap hurdle.

His connections are deadly with this type and his pedigree suggests, as does his shrewd handler, that a step up in trip could produce even more improvement. At 10/1 NRNB with bet365, he makes plenty of appeal to end the week in style!

