At first glance last weekend, there didn’t seem many Cheltenham Festival clues with the sole Grade 1 event staged won by Pic D’orhy - and he appears Aintree bound for the Grand National meeting.

His impressive 10-length Ascot Chase defeat of Gold Cup aspirant Corbetts Cross, himself left largely unchanged in the Cheltenham odds on betting sites for the Festival feature at 16/1 (top price with bet365), took his record at 21 furlongs to a staggering 1111212111.

Only Shishkin and subsequent King George winner Banbridge have ever beaten Pic D’orhy at that trip and, with a record of 8-17 right-handed, it is understandable connections may be keen to roll the dice next year and try three miles in a 2025 King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The disappointment of the race was undoubtedly L’Homme Presse who may either have been feeling the effects of a grueling Cotswold Chase win or simply didn’t enjoy going back right-handed.

There has always been a suspicion the 10-year-old is happier going the other way round, but his stable face a race against time getting him fresh and happy prior to a possible tilt at the Gold Cup on March 14 and his Gold Cup odds on horse racing betting sites drifted to 33/1 on the back of this lacklustre showing.

Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup ante-post tips: Dawning switch on the cards

On that front, one horse that has been forgotten for the blue riband event is Grey Dawning who was originally being aimed at Kelso before a trip to Aintree.

With the Gold Cup field dominated by the hat-trick seeking champion Galopin Des Champs, there is a thought the race may cut up, especially if second favourite Fact To File is rerouted to the Ryanair Chase.

In a recent interview, trainer Dan Skelton didn’t rule out a late switch for Grey Dawning if Gold Cup numbers look like being on the thin side, especially with his effort in a strongly run 2024 Turners Chase confirming his liking for Cheltenham’s contours.

Interestingly, Skelton took the likeable grey out of the Ryanair Chase, but left him in the Gold Cup and, with many of The Independent ratified bookmakers offering a non-runner, no bet concession on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, the 33/1 top price with bet365 could be worth taking.

If Skelton does decide to stick with Plan A then your stake will be returned, but if connections U-turn and take the Cheltenham route, Grey Dawning could easily be lining up in a seven or eight runner Gold Cup with a terrific chance of finishing in the first three and landing the place part of the bet at very least.

Mares’ Hurdle ante-post tip: Golden Ace catches the eye

Away from Ascot, I was fortunate to be at Wincanton to watch the Kingwell Hurdle first hand, a race won in brave fashion by the Jeremy Scott-trained Golden Ace who gamely saw off Burdett Road on ground which was testing.

There is little doubt the early gallop was frenetic – the first mile was completed in a significantly quicker time than any of the other three hurdle events – and Golden Ace’s stamina came to the fore in the straight as she bravely found plenty off the bridle to form the middle leg of a welcome treble for her trainer.

A best-priced 33/1 for the Champion Hurdle on betting apps, the daughter of Golden Horn recorded a career best on the numbers at Wincanton and connections now have a question to answer; be a bit-part player in a Champion Hurdle or a major contender in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, for which she is 8/1 non-runner, no bet with bet365.

That could be a price worth taking too with the two mares that dominate the market, Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth, also holding entries in the Champion Hurdle and noises from both camps suggesting that might be their destination.

Scott’s horses have been out of form for much of the season, but recent results suggest they are a yard to keep onside now as we head into the spring.

Although Golden Ace’s trainer has bemoaned the fact she hasn’t been seeing out the 2m4f trip that well this season, the prospect of spring ground and a healthier horse look good reasons for supporting here in this Grade 1 event on day one, especially if stakes are returned should connections choose the Champion Hurdle route.

