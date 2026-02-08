Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Winter Olympics live: Lindsey Vonn battles through ACL rupture in women’s downhill

Vonn ruptured her ACL less than two weeks before the event but will go for a medal in her return from retirement

Lindsey Vonn has promising training run, is 'good to go' for downhill

Lindsey Vonn will take to the Cortina slopes with a ruptured ACL as she battles for a medal against all the odds in the women’s downhill.

The race marks the return of the legendary American skier, six years after she retired from the sport.

Downhill is the 41-year-old’s speciality and boasts an Olympic gold medal in the event, which she won at Vancouver 2010, but hopes of a victorious comeback have been catastrophically hit by a serious knee injury suffered less than a fortnight out from the finals.

While the setback looked certain to rule her out entirely, Vonn has pushed on with teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, one of only two women more successful at World Cup level than four-time winner Vonn, saying: “If anyone can do it, she can do it.”

She’ll face stiff competition for a place on the podium, however, with the aptly named Breezy Johnson leading the field as 2025 world champion, while World Cup champion Federica Brignone hopeful to bring host nation Italy a medal.

Follow all the latest updates and results from the women’s downhill in our live blog below:

Recommended

Lindsey Vonn battles through ACL rupture in women’s downhill - live

Lindsey Vonn will take to the Cortina slopes with a ruptured ACL as she battles for a medal against all the odds in the women’s downhill.

The race marks the return of the legendary American skier, six years after she retired from the sport.

Downhill is the 41-year-old’s speciality and boasts an Olympic gold medal in the event, which she won at Vancouver 2010, but hopes of a victorious comeback have been catastrophically hit by a serious knee injury suffered less than a fortnight out from the finals.

While the setback looked certain to rule her out entirely, Vonn has pushed on with teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, one of only two women more successful at World Cup level than four-time winner Vonn, saying: “If anyone can do it, she can do it.”

She’ll face stiff competition for a place on the podium, however, with the aptly named Breezy Johnson leading the field as 2025 world champion, while World Cup champion Federica Brignone hopeful to bring host nation Italy a medal.

Will Castle8 February 2026 08:41

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the women’s downhill finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and action from the slopes, right here!

(Getty Images)
Will Castle8 February 2026 08:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in