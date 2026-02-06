Who is Lindsey Vonn: 41-year-old American skier with ruptured ACL at Milan 2026
Lindsey Vonn is back at the Winter Olympics despite a recent serious injury
The lead-up to Milan 2026 has not been ideal for 41-year-old skier Lindsey Vonn. Just days before the opening ceremony, Vonn announced that she suffered a torn ACL at the end of January. She said that although her left knee was “completely ruptured” she was “confident” she can compete at the Winter Olympics.
How did Lindsey Vonn get injured?
On Friday, January 30 in Switzerland, Vonn crashed in a World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. She was later taken to the hospital and after three days of physical therapy and doctors’ advice, Vonn skied on Tuesday before talking to the press.
“My knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday," Vonn said.
“So this is not obviously what I had hoped for. I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today but I know there’s still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.
“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate."
Lindsey Vonn at the Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn was expected to be one of the biggest stars at this year’s events as she has a storied history at the Winter Olympics - dating back to Salt Lake City in 2002, over two decades ago. She also competed at the Winter Olympics in 2006, 2010 and 2018. In 2010, in Vancouver she took home the gold medal for the women’s Alpine downhill.
Vonn announced her retirement in 2018 and said she would hang up her skis competitively the next year as "Physically, I've gotten to the point where it doesn't make sense…”
Five years later, in 2024, Vonn announced her return to the sport competitively after successful knee replacement surgery.
When does Lindsey Vonn compete?
Lindsey Vonn will compete in the women’s Alpine downhill skiing. Practice will take place on February 5, February 6 and February 7. The final session, when the medals will be decided, will take place on Sunday, February 8.
Winter Olympics key dates
February 4: Competition begins (curling)
February 6: Opening ceremony
February 7: First gold medal events
February 8: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing downhill
February 13: Gold medal, men’s figure skating
February 18: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing slalom
February 19: Gold medal, women’s figure skating. Gold medal game, women’s ice hockey. First gold medals in ski mountaineering, a new Olympic sport
February 22: Gold medal game, men’s ice hockey. Closing ceremony
Additional reporting by AP
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks