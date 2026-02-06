Who is Lindsey Vonn: 41-year-old American skier with ruptured ACL at Milan 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lead-up to Milan 2026 has not been ideal for 41-year-old skier Lindsey Vonn. Just days before the opening ceremony, Vonn announced that she suffered a torn ACL at the end of January. She said that although her left knee was “completely ruptured” she was “confident” she can compete at the Winter Olympics.

How did Lindsey Vonn get injured?

On Friday, January 30 in Switzerland, Vonn crashed in a World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. She was later taken to the hospital and after three days of physical therapy and doctors’ advice, Vonn skied on Tuesday before talking to the press.

“My knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday," Vonn said.

“So this is not obviously what I had hoped for. I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today but I know there’s still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.

“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate."

Lindsey Vonn at the Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn was expected to be one of the biggest stars at this year’s events as she has a storied history at the Winter Olympics - dating back to Salt Lake City in 2002, over two decades ago. She also competed at the Winter Olympics in 2006, 2010 and 2018. In 2010, in Vancouver she took home the gold medal for the women’s Alpine downhill.

Vonn announced her retirement in 2018 and said she would hang up her skis competitively the next year as "Physically, I've gotten to the point where it doesn't make sense…”

Five years later, in 2024, Vonn announced her return to the sport competitively after successful knee replacement surgery.

When does Lindsey Vonn compete?

Lindsey Vonn will compete in the women’s Alpine downhill skiing. Practice will take place on February 5, February 6 and February 7. The final session, when the medals will be decided, will take place on Sunday, February 8.

Winter Olympics key dates

February 4: Competition begins (curling)

February 6: Opening ceremony

February 7: First gold medal events

February 8: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing downhill

February 13: Gold medal, men’s figure skating

February 18: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing slalom

February 19: Gold medal, women’s figure skating. Gold medal game, women’s ice hockey. First gold medals in ski mountaineering, a new Olympic sport

February 22: Gold medal game, men’s ice hockey. Closing ceremony

Additional reporting by AP