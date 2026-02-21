Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins record-breaking sixth gold after Olympic cross-country sweep

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed his historic gold medal sweep of the men's cross-country skiing events by winning his sixth race and setting the record for the most golds by one athlete in a single Winter Olympics.

Klaebo's victory in the 50km mass start race shattered the nearly 50-year record set by American speed skater Eric Heiden, who won five golds in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

All of Heiden's wins were in individual races and two of Klaebo's have come in team events, so Heiden's record for individual wins still stands.

Klaebo said he was overwhelmed with emotions crossing the finish line and couldn't describe how he felt after repeating the feat he accomplished at last year's world championships in Trondheim, Norway, when he won all six events.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "It still feels really good to race, and I'm always looking forward to going out there and fighting for the medal."

Klaebo's teammates, Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, took silver, and Emil Iversen, won bronze in a Norwegian sweep.

"I'm starting to believe maybe he is a machine," Nyenget said of Klaebo, who sprinted uphill past him at the end to win in his trademark fashion. "It's close to impossible to beat him in the finish."

The three Norwegians broke out to an early lead and then continued to build the gap on their chasers.

In the final lap, Nyenget and Klaebo pushed uphill and dropped Iversen. Klaebo stayed in second waiting to launch his winning move.

As the two reached the final hill, Klaebo literally ran away from Nyenget and was bound for glory.

As he glided toward the finish, he pointed his fingers toward the sky, took one stride across the line, toppled over on his right hip and rolled onto his back.

open image in gallery Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo made his move late on to seal the win ( REUTERS )

Team GB’s Andrew Musgrave finished sixth, over four minutes behind the Norwegian leaders, with the Brit crossing the line after fourth-place Theo Schely of France and fifth-place Savelii Korostelev, a Russian competing as an individual neutral athlete.

The win extends Klaebo's record for most career Winter Olympic gold medals to 11 over three Games. The previous record had been eight, which Klaebo broke last week.

Klaebo has the second-most Olympic golds overall. American swimming great Michael Phelps has 23.

The win gave Norway a record 18th gold medal and further increased their lead in the total medal count in these games to 40 overall.

The country set the record Friday for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics when biathlete Johannes Dale-Skjevdal won the 15km mass start race.

AP