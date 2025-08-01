Great Britain strike World Championships gold in men’s freestyle relay
The quartet of Duncan Scott, James Guy, Matthew Richards and Jack McMillan secured Great Britain’s first swimming medal in Singapore
Great Britain secured a first swimming medal at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships as the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team struck gold in Singapore.
The British squad - Olympic champions in Paris last summer - were anchored home by Duncan Scott in six minutes and 59.84 seconds ahead of China, with Australia taking bronze.
Matthew Richards swam the opening leg, handing over to James Guy and then Jack McMillan before Scott pulled clear as Britain reclaimed their world title with a winning margin of 1.07secs.
Elsewhere in Friday's evening session, Angharad Evans placed fifth in the final of the women's 200m breaststroke after fading over the closing stages.
Luke Greenbank, competing at his fifth World Championships, finished eighth in the men's 200m backstroke final.
Debutant Holly McGill and Ed Mildred could not progress from their respective semi-finals of the women's 200m backstroke and men's 100m butterfly.
Ben Proud, though, retained his hopes in the men's 50m freestyle, coming through the semi-finals seeded sixth with a time of 21.61secs.
Jordan Houlden narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's 3m springboard final, finishing fourth.
