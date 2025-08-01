Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi, 12, becomes youngest medallist in World Championships history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi, 12, has become the youngest medallist in World Aquatics Championships history after earning relay bronze in Singapore.

The youngster, who will not turn 13 until October, swam in the preliminary rounds of the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Though she did not compete in the final, a quartet of her teammates came home third behind a dominant Australia and the United States to earn a bronze medal to which Yu is entitled for her involvement in the heats.

It continues an excellent debut global championships for the swimming starlet, who narrowly missed out on individual medals in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley. She competes over double the medley distance later in the programme.

World Aquatics rules say that competitors have to be 14 or older to compete in their flagship championships unless they meet tough time standards, which a world-class Yu successfully did ahead of the event.

Brent Nowicki, the organisation’s executive director, suggested that they would look at their age rules again to ensure that they have the right measures in place for young athletes.

"I didn't think I'd have this conversation, but now I think we have to go back and say is this appropriate?" he said this week in Singapore. "Is this really the right way to go forward and do we need to do other things? Put other guardrails up? Do we allow it under certain conditions? I don't know the answer."

Yu is the youngest medallist at a major international competition since Denmark's Inge Sorensen, who won a breaststroke bronze medal at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.