Summer McIntosh and Leon Marchand take gold at World Championships - but miss out on new world records

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer McIntosh came within a whisker of breaking a long-standing world record and Leon Marchand failed to improve on a new mark he set just a night earlier, but both young stars won gold medals at the world championships in Singapore on Thursday.

Romania’s David Popovici also flirted with a record on day five at the World Aquatics Championships Arena, the 20-year-old claiming a thrilling 100m freestyle gold to go with his 200m crown on day three.

The 200m butterfly world record of 2:01.81 set by China's Liu Zige in 2009 is the last surviving mark from the supersuit era in women's swimming - and McIntosh narrowly missed out on breaking it.

She stormed to her third individual gold medal of the meet in 2:01.99, the second-fastest swim of all-time and a yawning three seconds better than American silver medallist Regan Smith.

open image in gallery McIntosh swore when she saw her time wasn't quite quick enough to break the record ( Getty Images )

Having made the last turn under world record pace the Canadian flagged slightly coming home and shouted an expletive when she spied the clock.

“I know that I messed up the last 15 metres of my race,” she said. “Overall, happy with the time and a PB, but I didn't reach my goal tonight.”

China's 12-year-old marvel Yu Zidi finished just off the podium again having also finished fourth in the 200m individual medley won by McIntosh.

The 18-year-old might console herself in the knowledge that her bid for five individual titles remains intact, with the 400m individual medley and a hugely anticipated showdown with Katie Ledecky in the 800m freestyle still to come.

Only Michael Phelps has won five individual golds at a world championships.

open image in gallery Marchand set the new world record in his semi-final on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Marchand, dubbed the “French Phelps”, celebrated a world record on Wednesday when he blitzed the long-standing 200m individual medley mark of Ryan Lochte with an incredible swim of 1:52.69 in the semi-finals. The 23-year-old shaved nearly a second and a half off the American’s benchmark, which had stood for 14 years.

With victory seemingly assured in the final the only suspense was whether Marchand might reset his world record from the previous night but he ended up nearly a second short, with a time of 1:53.68.

It was still the second fastest swim ever and led to a dominant win by 0.62 seconds ahead of American Shaine Casas and Hungarian Hubert Kos. Britain’s Duncan Scott was fourth, missing out on a medal by nearly a second.

Marchand said the record may have taken a bit out of him but he was hardly complaining.

open image in gallery Marchand celebrated a first gold of the championships, with another chance in the 400m individual medley to come ( Getty Images )

“I felt so excited yesterday that I couldn’t sleep,” he said. “So I think I lost a lot of energy yesterday night, but it was my goal to break the record, so I was really happy with it.”

Popovici then emerged the winner of a sensational men's 100m freestyle final, clocking 46.51 to give Pan Zhanle's world record (46.40) a big scare.

American runner-up Jack Alexy also broke the 47-second barrier (46.92), while Paris Games silver medallist Kyle Chalmers took the bronze for Australia.

At 20, 200m Olympic champion Popovici has already completed the 100-200 sweep twice at world championships, having done the double at Budapest three years ago.

The United States celebrated a fourth gold in the meet as Katharine Berkoff won the 50m backstroke in 27.08 seconds, edging compatriot Smith.