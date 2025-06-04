World Aquatics bans Enhanced Games athletes from its competitions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Aquatics has banned athletes who participate in or show support for the controversial Enhanced Games from competing in its competitions.

The Enhanced Games is a new multi-sport competition which allows its athletes to take performance-enhancing drugs, claiming that the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) only serves to limit their sporting achievement. The inaugural Enhanced Games is planned to take place in Las Vegas in May 2026.

The idea has been widely denounced by the sporting community, and World Aquatics has now taking action by introducing a new bylaw that will prevent any athlete or official involved in the Enhanced Games from competing or holding posisions in the sport.

The move comes after a Greek swimmer “broke” the world record. With the help of the controversial programme, Kristian Gkolomeev swam the men’s 50m freestyle in 20.89 seconds to shave 0.02 seconds off the long-standing record set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo in 2009.

Gkolomeev, who has competed at four Olympics and came fifth in the event at the Paris Games last year with a time of 21.59 seconds, said he had gained “an extra 10 pounds of muscle” before the attempt.

Enhanced Games had declined to disclose which performance enhancements the 31-year-old used.

“Individuals who support, endorse, or participate in sporting events that embrace the use of scientific advancements or other practices ... will not be eligible to hold positions with World Aquatics or to participate in any World Aquatics competitions, events, or other activities,” World Aquatics said.

The practices can include either prohibited substances or prohibited methods.

“This ineligibility would apply to roles such as athlete, coach, team official, administrator, medical support staff, or government representative,” the governing body added.

open image in gallery The man behind the Enhanced Games, Aron D’Souza ( Enhanced Games )

The Enhanced Games operate under the principle that banning performance-enhancing drugs in major competitions does not protect athletes but rather stifles their performance, and called on athletes to join the competition.

The Wada had condemned the Enhanced Games as “dangerous and irresponsible”, while Olympic 50 metres freestyle champion Cam McEvoy said Gkolomeev's time was 'irrelevant' to the sport.

“Those who enable doped sport are not welcome at World Aquatics or our events,” World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam said.

“This new bylaw ensures that we can continue to protect the integrity of our competitions, the health and safety of our athletes, and the credibility of the global aquatics community.”

The Enhanced Games has set its inaugural competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas, with swimming, athletics and weightlifting on the agenda.

Its president and founder, lawyer Aron D’Souza, responded in a statement by suggesting it would support its athletes should they make a legal challenge to compete in World Athletics competitions.

“At the Enhanced Games, athletes have what traditional federations never gave them: choice, fairness, and real money,” he said. “We offer a medically supervised, safety-focused, science-driven arena - where performance is rewarded, not policed by outdated ideology.”

additional reporting by Reuters