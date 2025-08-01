Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duncan Scott’s sensational last leg secured a British victory in the men's 4×200m freestyle relay final in Singapore, as the Scottish superstar continues to cement his legacy as one of Britain’s greatest ever swimmers.

The quartet of Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Jack McMillan maintained Team GB’s dominance in this event, with victory at the World Aquatics Championships adding to gold medal success at the Olympics in Tokyo and Paris.

They also secured Britain’s first swimming medal at these championships, as they reclaimed a title that they last won in 2023.

Success in Southeast Asia means Scott can add yet another medal to his ever-increasing collection. The Glasgow-born swimmer is now aiming to become the most decorated British Olympian of all time at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“We can’t think this is normal, this is pretty special,” Scott told The Independent.

“We can’t take it for granted at all because that was so hard fought and everyone’s kind of looking at us now and challenging us.”

open image in gallery Great Britain won Worlds gold in the 4x200m men’s freestyle relay ( Reuters )

With eight medals to his name, Scott is currently joint second with Bradley Wiggins in the list of Britain’s most decorated Olympians. The pair are one medal behind retired cyclist Jason Kenny.

Scott made history in Tokyo after becoming the first ever British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympic Games. He continued his success in Paris last year, securing a second gold medal in the 4x200m relay.

Attention is now inevitable turning to Los Angeles in 2028, with Scott having the chance to go clear as Britain’s most decorated Olympian. But the Scottish swimmer is trying to stay focused on more immediate races in the pool.

“It’s tough as a 28-year-old, you just try and take each one as you can. I guess it's a good thing and a bad thing, with the way the swimming world works. It's straight on to the next Olympic cycle. It'd be quite cool if there was something else,” said Scott.

He took a three-month break from the pool at the end of last year, jetting off for some rest and relaxation in Bali, Australia and Hawaii.

The mini-sabbatical coincided with a change of coach, with Ben Higson replacing long-time trainer Steven Tigg, who has stepped up to the role of Aquatics GB Swimming head coach.

Time away from the sport has seen Scott return with a more laid-back approach, although he is yet to find the same level of form that he showed last year, missing out on a medal in the 200m individual medley in Singapore.

“This year has been quite nice. I’ve taken the foot off the gas emotionally, allowing me to enjoy some other aspects of my life,” said Scott.

“That’s maybe why performances were a little bit off in the 200 IM (individual medley) final, but that’s also the reality of what I kind of thought as well.”

Great Britain started Friday’s final as heavy favourites and looked worthy of that tag after strong swims from Matt Richards and James Guy.

open image in gallery Scott’s sublime final leg brought home gold for Britain in Singapore ( Reuters )

But the race tightened up during Jack McMillan’s third leg, with China and the United States reeling Great Britain in.

The 25-year-old Belfast swimmer came back strongly in the latter stages of his leg, before handing over in second place for a thrilling finale.

Scott flew off the starting block and stormed down the pool, kicking off his anchor leg in phenomenal style.

Speaking after the race, the Olympic champion said that he went out harder than usual in order to get ahead and be able to swim in clear water.

“I thought I executed pretty well, but the boys put me in a good position,” he said. “Jack finished really strong and allowed me to start with a good momentum.”

Scott’s final leg was clocked at 1:43.82, as Great Britain took top spot on the podium ahead of China and Australia.

open image in gallery Scott (right) could become the most decorated British Olympian ever at LA 2028 ( AFP/Getty )

Relay success ended a six-day weight for a British swimming medal in Singapore, following a number of near misses including Scott’s fourth place in the individual medley.

Angharad Evan, 22, went close to snatching a bronze medal earlier on Friday evening, but she faded in the closing stages of the 200m breaststroke final.

“I just had to use my heart in the last 25 metres. All my body was numb and it was just my heart that I had to use to get my hand to the wall”, explained Evan.

“I ended up being in fifth place, but there is so much more room to improve on that event.”

There is still hope of more British success in the Southeast Asian city-state, with Ben Proud securing a spot in the final of the men’s 50m freestyle.

He will compete for a place on the podium in Saturday evening’s session after recording the sixth-fastest time in the semi-finals.