Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE: Paris prepares for start of Games with Champs-Elysees parade
The ceremony features athletes participating at the Games and is taking place in the heart of the French captial with a scheduled finish at the Place de la Concorde
Paris is back in the spotlight this evening as the city hosts the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games. Fresh off the heels of a blockbuster fortnight of Olympic action, the Paralympic athletes now take centre stage as they compete for medals, records and glory in front of huge crowds watching on around the globe.
The French captial is expected to be packed once again with up to 65,000 spectators expected to attend the first act of the Games which sees 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations parade down the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees in the heart of Paris ahead of what is sure to be 11 days of intense competition.
The opening ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has revealed the spectacle will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”. He has promised “performances that have never been seen before” and claims that the show will “unite spectators and television audiences worldwide around the unique spirit of the Paralympic Games”.
Follow all the latest updates from the Paralympics opening ceremony with our live blog below:
Lucy Shuker explains importance of being ParalympicsGB flagbearer
44-year-old Lucy Shuker was paralysed from the chest down following a motorbike crash in 2001 and made her Paralympic debut seven years later in Beijing.
“To have that honour to lead ParalympicsGB out is incredible and something that I never thought I would do,” she said.
“To qualify for my first Paralympics in Beijing was an achievement in itself, but to come to my fifth Paralympics and now be a flagbearer is a real dream come true.
“Leading the parade down the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde is going to be really different – eyes will be on me, but also the rest of ParalympicsGB.
“We are a big team and to be at the front of that is insane, incredible and an honour.”
Lucy Shuker and Terry Bywater named ParalympicsGB’s opening ceremony flagbearers
Wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker and wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater have been selected as ParalympicsGB’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony of Paris 2024.
Shuker made history alongside her former doubles partner Jordanne Whiley when they became the first women to win a medal for Great Britain in their sport by claiming bronze at London 2012.
The pair also achieved third place on the podium at Rio 2016 before securing silver at the delayed Tokyo Games three years ago.
Paralympics opening ceremony
Coverage of the Paralympics opening ceremony has just begun on Channel 4 with Clare Balding watching over proceedings with former Paralympians Libby Clegg and Ellie Simmonds also on presenting duties.
ParalympicsGB has immense experience – but that also highlights the challenge at Paris 2024
Experience is not in short supply in the ranks of ParalympicsGB and that is not necessarily a good thing.
Paris 2024 will see records tumble when it comes to longevity and while all remarkable achievements individually, they are best served with a note of caution.
Before London 2012, no athlete had represented ParalympicsGB eight times; in Paris, we will see three golden oldies who have done so.
Dame Sarah Storey will compete at a record ninth Games and has won 17 golds already
Who is competing for ParalympicsGB?
ParalympicsGB will compete in 19 sports in Paris, having failed to qualify in blind football, goalball and sitting volleyball.
Great Britain have 215 athletes competing including Britain’s most successful Paralympian, Sarah Storey, who is participating at a ninth Games and is hoping to add to her 17 gold medals.
Other names to look out for include wheelchair tennis Wimbledon champion Alfie Hewett, who is aiming to win a first gold medal., wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and Sammi Kinghorn, Para-cyclist Jody Cundy, table tennis player Will Bayley and swimmer Alice Tai.
At Tokyo 2020, Britain finished second in the medal table behind China with 124 medals, including 41 golds.
How many nations compete at the Paralympics?
Para-sport has seen an increase in the number of nations participating at the Paralympic Games as more people seek to get involved in disability sport.
The Paris Games will feature around 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations but that is short of the 207 delegations who competed at the Olympics.
The total includes 167 National Paralympic Committees (NPC), an eight-strong Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT) and a Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) delegation from Russia and Belarus.
The previous record was 164 delegations at London 2012 while the previous highest number of athletes at a Paralympic Games was 4,393 at Tokyo 2020.
Which venues are being used for the Paralympics?
The Paralympics will be held in many of the same venues that were used at the Olympics.
The Grand Palais is where the wheelchair fencing and Para-taekwondo will take place but blind football be played in a specially built stadium at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
The Stade de France will host the athletics, the La Defense Arena the swimming, wheelchair tennis will be at Roland Garros, and Chateau de Versailles’ gardens will host the Para-equestrian events.
Para-triathletes will compete in the centre of Paris, with the swim leg due to take place in the River Seine as was the case with the triathlon events at the Olympics.
Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events
The 2024 Paralympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Wednesday 28 August, kicking off 11 days of competition which comes to an end on 8 September.
The Paralympics will feature 22 sports in 23 disciplines, with a total of 549 events across 11 days.
There are the traditional draws such as swimming, basketball, tennis and athletics. There will not be any new disciplines at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, but badminton will be making only its second appearance.
Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport (medal events in bold).
Dates and times of all the events across 11 days of action in Paris this summer
More than two million tickets sold for Paralympics
At the Beijing 2008 Games, 1.82m tickets were sold and organisers distributed 1.62m to schools, according to International Paralympic Committee (IPC) figures.
Some 2.1m tickets were sold for the Rio 2016 Paralympics. Paris 2024, however, is confident the Paralympics will be sold out, which would be a first.
“We know we will continue to sell tickets over the next days, probably until the end of the Games,” Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said.
“It was the case at the Olympics, we sold tickets until the very last day, even the last hour, and that’s been very exciting for us to see that fans were excited until the end and really wanted to take the last opportunities.”
“Today, the number of tickets sold will certainly surpass the Rio numbers,” IPC spokesperson Craig Spence said.
More than two million tickets sold for Paralympics with Games set to get underway
Paris 2024 has sold just over two million tickets for the Paralympics, organisers said hours before the opening ceremony on Wednesday, adding they were confident it would be a sold-out extravaganza.
“Over two million tickets have already been sold for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, including one million in just one month,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.
Organisers said on Tuesday that some 500,000 tickets were still up for grabs, which, if they are sold, would put Paris just short of the record 2.7 million sold for the London 2012 Games, where 97% tickets were purchased.
