Jurgen Klopp to cheer against Great Britain on opening day of Paris Paralympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be cheering against Great Britain on the opening day of action at the Paralympics in Paris.

The 57-year-old German, who left Anfield this summer, is set to attend Thursday lunchtime’s badminton session to support his long-time friend Wojtek Czyz.

Czyz, a former German citizen and four-time Paralympic champion in athletics, now represents his adopted nation of New Zealand in the racket sport and will take on Britain’s Daniel Bethell at La Chappelle Arena.

His friendship with Klopp dates back more than 20 years.

An aspiring footballer, the 44-year-old had his left leg amputated after breaking his knee in a collision with a goalkeeper in September 2001.

The incident occurred in his final game for regional side VfR Grunstadt after he had agreed professional terms with Fortuna Cologne.

Former sprinter and long jumper Czyz met Klopp, who was then manager of Mainz, in 2002 at a charity match during his rehabilitation.

He settled in New Zealand and switched international allegiances after becoming stuck there during the coronavirus pandemic, having embarked on a circumnavigation of the world on a catamaran with his wife, former Italian high jumper Elena Brambilla.

Czyz, a certified diving instructor, will make history as the first badminton player to represent the New Zealand Paralympic team.

He became back-to-back Paralympic F42/F44 long jump champion at Beijing in 2008, having also won T42 100m and 200m gold at Athens in 2004.

London 2012 brought further track and field success for Poland-born Czyz as he claimed long jump silver, plus bronzes in the 100m and 4x100m relay.