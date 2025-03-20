IOC presidential election LIVE: Seb Coe bids for Olympic throne in fiercely contested seven-way vote
Lord Coe is up against Juan Antonio Samaranch, whose father was a president for 21 years, and Zimbabwean former swimmer Kirsty Coventry in a battle for the most powerful post in sport
Seb Coe is bidding to become the most powerful figure in sport today as he runs to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC president holds dominion over the Olympic movement and acts as dealmaker and diplomat handling world leaders desperate for the dose of soft power that comes with hosting an Olympic Games.
Lord Coe is one of seven candidates on the ballot paper and he is among the frontrunners alongside Juan Antonio Samaranch – the son of the influential IOC president of the same name between 1980 and 2001 – and the Zimbabwean former swimmer Kirsty Coventry, bidding to become both the first woman and first African to lead the IOC.
The 109 members – a mix of royalty, billionaires, sports executives and Olympians from around the globe – have gathered in the luxury Costa Navarino resort in Greece to cast secret votes. The candidate with the least votes will be eliminated round by round, and a president will be elected once one candidate wins a total majority.
Follow the news and latest updates from the IOC presidential election below.
IOC presidential election – live
The strongest candidates in a hard-to-call contest seem to be IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch and a pair of two-time Olympic gold medalists, Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry.
Also in the race are Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and three presidents of sports governing bodies: Johan Eliasch of skiing, cycling's David Lappartient and Morinari Watanabe of gymnastics.
IOC presidential election – live
A new president of the IOC will be elected Thursday, just the 10th leader in its 131-year history after one of the most open Olympic elections in decades.
The winner will get an eight-year mandate with key issues including steering the Olympics on a smooth path in politics and sports toward the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles and picking a host for the 2036 edition. That could go to India or the Middle East for the first time.
Voting by about 100 eligible International Olympic Committee members is scheduled to start at 4 pm (2pm GMT). The result should be known within 30 minutes.
Seven IOC members are on the ballot chasing an absolute majority of votes for victory at a resort hotel near the site of Ancient Olympia.
IOC presidential election – live
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the election for the next president of the International Olympic Committee. Who will succeed Thomas Bach as the most powerful figure in sport? We will find out soon enough.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments