When Seb Coe arrives in the soft-furnished auditorium of the luxurious Costa Navarino resort in Greece, where Thursday’s IOC presidential election will be held, he will know this is his one and only shot at the Olympic throne. Aged 68, Coe is technically too old to last a president’s eight-year term and the IOC’s rules will need to be bent if he wins. That can be done, but he certainly won’t be standing at the next election: this is it, now or never.

The IOC president is the most powerful office in sport, carrying sway not just inside the vast Olympic machine but across the globe, acting as politician, diplomat and dealmaker with world leaders including authoritarian regimes – Saudi Arabia is expected to jostle with India and Indonesia for the right to host the 2036 Games.

The new president’s skills will be severely tested over the next decade by challenges from the climate crisis and deep-rooted disputes over gender identity, to the arrival of AI and the changing ways fans consume entertainment. Then there is LA ‘28 on the horizon and the ominous prospect of President Trump seizing an Olympic Games for his own means.

There are seven candidates running for the presidency in Greece this week, and they are at the mercy of the 109 members who will vote electronically in the room. The membership is an exclusive club of royalty, sports executives and former athletes from all over the world, featuring a Puerto Rican businessman, a former Djiboutian PE teacher, an Aruban swimmer and Princess Nora of Liechtenstein. It is this eclectic mix of people who must decide who takes power.

Among the seven candidates, Coe is seen as a serious contender with the statesmanlike credentials to handle the pressure. He already heads up the Olympics’ biggest sport as president of World Athletics, with public backing from stars such as Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and Armand Duplantis, and he has a proven track record of delivering success after leading London to victory in the race to host the 2012 Games.

open image in gallery World Athletics president Lord Coe is among the frontrunners to lead the IOC ( Peter Byrne/PA )

But sources have told The Independent that inside the walls of the IOC’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, Coe is not without his detractors. He has been outspoken in his criticism of the IOC over a number of issues, not least this oddly secretive election which he condemned for its “lack of transparency” – perhaps fairly, given the lack of scrutiny on the election either by members or the press. Yet such comments cause alarm in the IOC, a reserved and protective organisation.

A particularly contentious moment was Coe’s abrupt announcement of prize money for athletes at the Olympics last year, which caught figures at the IOC off guard. Coe revealed that gold medalists in track and field events at the Paris 2024 Olympics would receive a $50,000 prize, something considered at odds with the Games’ roots in amateurism. A source told The Independent that Coe’s move “raised eyebrows”, a serious expression of disapproval in the stoic world of the IOC. “He does not show a lot of love for the IOC,” one member added.

But Coe has a sparkling CV, having covered all corners of the Olympic world, chairing a national committee (the British Olympic Association), running a huge sporting federation in World Athletics, delivering London 2012 and twice winning Olympic gold on the track in his athletics career. He has been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to convince members that this makes him the right candidate, lobbying for votes via phone calls and face-to-face meetings, listening to members’ concerns in a bid to build a campaign that crosses the wide age, gender and nationality spectrums of the eclectic IOC membership.

But there are six other candidates competing for the same 109 votes. Two of those are considered rank outsiders: the British-Swedish head of the Ski-Snowboard Federation, Johan Eliasch, and the Japanese president of World Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe. The head of World Cycling, David Lappartient, is considered another outside bet among the seven candidates, while the only royalty on the ballot, Prince Feisal Bin al-Hussein of Jordan, is widely popular among the membership for his work founding the NGO Generations For Peace, but is expected to fall short in the election.

Then there is Kirsty Coventry, a former Zimbabwean swimmer and the most decorated African Olympian in history, looking to become the first female president of the IOC. Coventry is relatively young at 41, and her recent role on the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission stands her in good stead to relate to those members who are recently retired Olympians themselves, like Australian canoeist Jess Fox and US sprinter Allyson Felix. Coventry also has the not-so-secret backing of incumbent president Thomas Bach.

open image in gallery Kirsty Coventry is bidding to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the IOC

But if Coe is beaten to the prize by anyone, it is most likely to be the Spanish candidate with a famous name in the Olympic world: Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, son of the IOC’s seventh president who led the Olympic movement through explosive growth and damaging scandal from 1980 to 2001.

Samaranch Jr is hugely respected among IOC members, having been anointed among them by his father in 2001 – he has two decades’ more experience of the organisation than Coe, who joined in 2020. The 65-year-old Samaranch has worked on a wealth of different commissions as well as the executive board and the Spanish Olympic Committee, so, like Coe, when it comes to the IOC presidency his CV is almost flawless.

Samaranch has pitched himself as the responsible adult in the room at a time of great uncertainty for the Olympic movement. Who will navigate the changing world of broadcasting and streaming? Who will handle the giant burden that is Donald Trump as the Olympics lands in Los Angeles? Samaranch has tried to convince members that he is the only candidate who can steer the Olympic ship through choppy waters ahead.

He is known as a smart operator, someone who speaks multiple languages and has a wealth of contacts across the sporting spectrum. One source told The Independent he has a “cute financial brain”, and his experience on IOC commissions involving TV rights, digital engagement and marketing underpin his business-savvy reputation. His entire campaign for presidency has been carefully delivered, hiring communications consultancy Freuds to tune his message.

The Independent asked Samaranch last week about the scale of the task facing the next president.

“There are many challenges,” he said. “So much is at stake as we confront a rapidly changing geopolitical, technological and economic landscape. Whoever is elected will need the necessary proven diplomatic and political skills to ensure the independence of the Olympic Movement is protected. But the president must also have the necessary business experience to thoroughly examine the IOC’s business and revenue model to ensure it can grow and continue to support the whole of the Olympic family.”

open image in gallery Juan Antonio Samaranch is seen as an intelligent operator ( AP )

How will he harness a young audience at a time when the youth are finding different ways to consume entertainment? “We have to ensure that our Olympic values are there and relevant for the next generation,” he said. “Whether that is through introducing new events to the Olympic programme, through e-sports and gaming or through new media platforms taking advantage of new technologies like AI.”

But the big question around Samaranch is whether his father’s reputation works for or against his campaign.

Samaranch Snr was a towering figure at the IOC during a period when he led a transformation of the Olympics into a global behemoth which accumulated vast wealth, monetising the Games as a TV product while harnessing the five rings into marketing gold. Alongside its newfound financial might, Samaranch’s ability to unite North and South Korea around the 1988 Seoul Games helped carve out the Olympics’ unique role in the world as a powerful force for change (albeit a force that has been abused, not least by Vladimir Putin who forged a close relationship with current president Thomas Bach before the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi).

In his early career, Samaranch Snr was a close ally of the fascist dictator General Franco, and pictures of him offering a Nazi salute are not hard to find. His latter years at the IOC were mired in controversy when the Salt Lake City bribery scandal exposed corruption at the heart of the IOC, something that Samaranch consistently swatted away until it was impossible to do so. Six members were eventually expelled for accepting bribes in exchange for voting for the American city to host the 2002 Winter Games.

Samaranch Snr was embroiled in controversy of his own when it was revealed that his annual bill at the five-star Lausanne Palace hotel was £130,000. He had moved into the palatial suite upon assuming the presidency and installed a private gym, while opulent artwork and sculptures adorned the rooms. He lived there for many years even beyond his retirement shortly after the 2000 Sydney Olympics, a Games which restored some much-needed pride in the IOC’s damaged reputation.

But the ascension of Samaranch Jr to the IOC’s membership in 2001 was controversial in itself, and several members abstained or voted against his nomination in an unusual show of dissent against what they saw as naked nepotism. The Samaranch name still carries high acclaim at the IOC – there is a 100m² suite named after him at the Lausanne Palace Hotel with a view over Lake Geneva – yet his reputation is still an unknown factor in this election.

open image in gallery Juan Antonio Samaranch Snr had a major impact on the Olympic movement

The troubling optics of the IOC’s 10th president since 1984 being the son of the seventh president is not lost on some members. As one quipped last week: “It’s not a family company.”

Samaranch Jr has trod a careful line during the campaign, stressing his pride in his father’s work while forging a clear path as his own man. “I learned many things from my father and I am deeply proud of his legacy in the Olympic movement,” he told me. “But he was IOC president a quarter of a century ago and very few of the measures and ideas he introduced will be relevant to the next president in 2025.”

No one knows who will win this election, built as it is on a tangled web of alliances within a highly secretive membership. The other five candidates can not be discounted yet. But if Coe is to rule supreme over the Olympic world, he must evade the hand of a family who have held a firm grip on the IOC for half a century. The 68-year-old Coe must convince members he offers fresh direction. He will never get this chance again.