Aled Davies clinches World Championship title after Paralympic heartbreak

Aled Davies revelled in enacting revenge on rival Faisal Sorouh after banishing last year's Paris Paralympic demons and claiming a seventh consecutive World Championship title.

The British throwing star, 34, turned the tables after last year's silver medal by beating the Kuwaiti in the F63 shot put event in New Delhi.

Sorouh stunned Davies in the French capital but was unable to emulate those exploits as the three-time Paralympic champion threw a distance of 16.44m at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Davies has endured a difficult few years with injury but vowed to use his latest triumph as a platform for regaining his title at LA 2028.

“After last year’s heartbreak and the pain I’ve been in for the last four or five years, I’ve accepted I needed to have a few repairs,” he said.

“I’ve done it, I’ve rebuilt in the silence and darkness on my own and I’ve been able to compete again. It’s definitely up there – last year was heartbreak, I’ve had to reconstruct my hip and I was told I might not come back again at the standard I was at.

“I feel good to be back but I still feel like there’s so much more – this is something I am building for towards LA.”

Elsewhere on the final day of action in the Indian capital, Victoria Levitt followed up her T44 100m gold with silver over 200m.

The Mansfield star, who works in Tesco back home, beat fellow Brit Bebe Jackson as American Annie Carey grabbed gold.

While in the T54 800m, Nathan Maguire was unable to earn a second sub-continental medal with a fifth-place finish in a lighting fast race.

Overall, the British team ended the week with a haul of seven golds, five silvers and 13 bronzes, a significant improvement on last year’s total of 12 medals in Kobe.

Hannah Cockroft won three golds across her T34 100m, 400m and 800m events, Sabrina Fortune shattered her own world record to grab glory in the F20 shot put and Dan Pembroke won a third consecutive world title in the F13 javelin.

More broadly, there were a string of medals for multiple young debutants as attention turns towards the LA 2028 cycle and beyond.

Katie Jones, head of Paralympic performance at UK Athletics, said: “It’s been a hugely positive experience.

“The athletes have all come together, the team spirit has been fantastic and we’ve come away with 25 medals, so we couldn’t ask for much more.”

