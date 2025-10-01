Tesco worker Victoria Levitt claims shock gold at World Para Athletics Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria Levitt swapped groceries for gold with a stunning World Para Athletics Championship title on debut in New Delhi.

Levitt, who works in Tesco back home, scorched to a scintillating T44 100m triumph as British teammate and fellow debutant Bebe Jackson bagged bronze.

The Mansfield athlete stopped the clock in 13.22s to beat American Annie Carey to glory.

Levitt, who juggles her work at the retailer with another job in administration for a disability charity, will return home to the hectic pre-festive period but says Santa’s already been by delivering an unforgettable gold.

“I’m still shell-shocked – I can’t believe this is what I’ve walked away with,” she said. “I just wanted to get out first, lead all the way through and then when I crossed the line and didn’t see anybody else, I was like: ‘does this mean I’m first?’

“Being world champion is probably the scariest thing I’ve ever heard – and probably will take some time to sink in.

“Working in Tesco is pretty eventful – I’ll be coming back for the pre-Christmas work and already been told I’m going to be very busy!

“I’m looking forward to that – this whole thing has been unbelievable.”

open image in gallery Victoria Levitt took T44 100m gold ahead of Annie Carey of the US ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Levitt could scarcely believe her achievement ( Getty Images )

Jackson, 19, crossed the line in 13.63s to beat Australian Makayla Elcoate, just 14, to bronze.

“It’s been crazy and so mind-boggling,” she said. “I was so nervous leading up to it – but I’m so happy to come away with a bronze medal.”

Elsewhere, Hannah Cockroft dashed to a dominant 18th world title – then vowed she is ‘not done yet’ and determined to go even faster.

The Halifax Hurricane, 33, added another gold medal to her remarkable collection with T34 100m glory.

After winning 400m gold three nights earlier, the nine-time Paralympic champion emulated those exploits over the shorter distance to beat British teammate Kare Adenegan and rack up her eighth world 100m title in a row, a run stretching all the way back to Christchurch in 2011.

Cockroft has a personal best of 16.38s and crossed the line here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in 17.28s.

open image in gallery Hannah Cockroft clinched an 18th world title and eighth ina row over 100m ( REUTERS )

She insists she was not satisfied with that return and says increasing competition in her classification keeps her hunger burning.

“I thought the time would be quicker – but ultimately it’s all about the medals,” she said. “There’s definitely more work to be done – I’d like to be going a bit quicker than that.

“I’m never satisfied – I feel like I’m not there yet. I know there’s better to come and I can go quicker.

“There are new faces popping up all the time – but I work so hard and that’s what drives me on. It’s such an honour to hear I’ve inspired them – but I also want to prove that I’m only 33 and I’ve got more left. I’m not done yet!”

On a memorable night for British sprinting, Didi Okoh banked bronze in the T63 100m.

The Paris Paralympic bronze medallist, 22, got off to a flying start but was reeled in by Italian Ambra Sabatini and Indonesian Karisma Evi Tiarani to clinch the final spot on the podium.

Okoh said: “I went into this race with a really calm attitude – I wanted to PB, which I didn’t do, but I won a medal instead.”

open image in gallery Did Okoh claimed bronze for GB on a medal-heavy day in New Delhi ( Getty Images )

And Melanie Woods believes she is ready to dine at the top of the wheelchair racing table after a second world medal in the space of three days.

The Scot, 31, finally won her first major gong with bronze in the T54 800m event on Monday and followed it up with the same colour in the 1500m.

Woods said: “For so long, I wanted to be up and amongst the medals and make finals, but when you’re up there you almost immediately reset your goals. Now how can I get even stronger?”

Novuna is the Official Finance Partner of British Athletics and proud sponsor of the GB & NI Athletics Team. From everyday goals to world-class dreams, Novuna helps millions across the UK – backing British businesses, supporting individuals’ plans, and supporting British Athletics on the global stage. Find out more at www.novuna.co.uk