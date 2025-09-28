Hannah Cockroft ‘let down’ by lack of competition as she scorches to 17th world title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hannah Cockroft called on organisers and athletes to give her “favourite” 400m event greater prominence after scorching to global glory in limited New Delhi company.

The nine-time Paralympic champion, 33, added a 17th World Championship gold to her collection with a dominant T34 one-lap triumph in the Indian capital.

But with only four athletes on the start line at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, only gold and silver medals were awarded.

British teammate and Cockroft’s long-term rival Kare Adenegan won silver while fellow Brit Fabienne André missed out on a bronze in third.

This is the first time the T34 400m has featured at a World Championships since the event was held in London back in 2017, with the distance also not a current Paralympic discipline.

And “Hurricane Hannah” – who now turns her attention to both the 100m and 800m – said: “I was a little bit disappointed with the number of girls that entered.

open image in gallery Hannah Cockroft (centre) celebrates her victory with compatriots Kare Adenegan (right) and Fabienne Andre (left) ( Getty Images )

“That was a big let-down for me.

“It would have been nice to see more people supporting it – it’s a great opportunity handed to us, and it’s sad not to see more girls grab it.

“Given more opportunities, the 400m could be a very strong event – it’s my favourite so hopefully this isn’t the last you see of it.

“To get three events here is good and shows that our class is growing.

“That fills me with hope that opportunities might keep growing as well.”

Cockroft is one of over 30 British athletes out in the Indian capital, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

And she came flying out of the blocks at the stunning 60,000-seater stadium, leaving her British rivals – plus French athlete Coco Espie – firmly in the rear-view mirror.

She crossed the line in a championship record time of 55.62s to gear up for her 100m and 800m events in perfect fashion.

Cockroft, who will return to the track bidding to add a 27th major gold to her haul on Wednesday, added: “It’s just relief (to win it) – so much prep goes into making sure you’re ready and prepared for the climate.

“For me to get through it is the first big tick – so I’m really happy.

“It’s given me a taster to see where other girls are at, how they were pushing and how it all worked.

“The events are only going to get harder from here – it was great to get a run out and test myself. I’m a bit more confident heading into Wednesday.

“It gives me more preparation for the 100m and to make sure I’m ready to go.”

